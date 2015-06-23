12 Best WordPress Themes for Your 2021 Projects
By SitePoint Sponsors,
Need a fully-featured WordPress theme? Check out these 12 outstanding, powerful WordPress themes that will save you time and supercharge your next website.
This article provides a list of the top eight multipurpose WordPress themes you can choose from, digging into their coolest features.
A rundown of the best web tools and services going strong in 2020, from UI kits to logo creators and website builders.
A review of 36 of the best web tools and services around to help you start your business, whether it's to launch your website or streamline invoicing.
By Tonino Jankov,
In this article, Tonino completes his foray into building a WordPress theme from scratch, focusing on refining templates, adding meta information, post thumbnails, sidebars, user-friendly controls and more.
By Tonino Jankov,
This second part on creating a WordPress theme from scratch shows how to create a very basic WordPress theme, add in Bootstrap styles and scripts, separate header and footer output into their respective partials, and leverage the crucial functions.php file.
By Tonino Jankov,
Tonino introduces WordPress themes, showing how they work, how they’re structured, the PHP architecture behind them, and other relevant information, as the first step in learning how to build a WordPress theme from scratch.
By Sufyan bin Uzayr,
Sufyan bin Uzayr provides a bird's-eye view of three basic ways to approach building your own WordPress theme, covering child themes, adapting existing themes, and building a theme from scratch, as well as how to use basic starter themes and theme frameworks to speed up your workflow.
By John Hughes,
WordPress starter themes can help to speed up your development workflow, by providing foundational code that will get you started. If you’re new to theme development, they can also be an excellent teaching tool. In this post, we’ll introduce five stellar examples for you to try out on your next WordPress project!
By Alla Taff,
TemplateMonster and ThemeForest have proven to be the two leading digital marketplaces selling WordPress templates of top quality. Comparing these two options, which one is a better place to buy themes for your websites?
By Ahmed Bouchefra,
Ahmed Bouchefra shows how to bring together Bootstrap and WordPress, creating a simple WordPress theme that integrates the latest version of Bootstrap.
By Adrian Try,
Learn from the best in the business on how to build profitable WordPress themes business. Contains helpful tips and advice from industry experts
By Adrian Try,
Adrian Try takes you through how to launch and validate your new business idea or project quickly, even if you're not a coder.
Produce high-quality client websites faster with Be Theme.
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antonietta Perna discusses writing safe code in WordPress themes and shows some built-in functions you can plug into your code for added security.
By Paul Swanson,
Are you searching for the best ecommerce theme for your WordPress site, or for a client? Take a look at our 7 recommended ecommerce themes of 2017!
By Craig Buckler,
Craig Buckler looks at ten considerations to help you make the best choice when purchasing a premium WordPress theme.
By Daniel Schwarz,
Designing and selling themes can be a lucrative business, but there are plenty of pitfalls. Dan's guide will help you avoid the big traps.
By Jérémy Heleine,
Jérémy Heleine will cover what the responsive view in the Theme Customiser is, why it's useful and, finally, how to use it as a developer.
By Daniel Schwarz,
Daniel Schwarz looks at ten web development assets from Codester that could save you time and money on your next project.
By Jacob McMillen,
These WordPress themes will give you everything you need to start making money with your site including a customizable homepage that is designed to convert.
By Tahir Taous,
In this article, Tahir Taous covers 10 of the most popular free WordPress themes from 2015 available at WordPress.org for you to use on your website.
By Chris La Nauze,
In this article, Chris La Nauze provides an overview of what WordPress theme frameworks are, alongside a comprehensive list of frameworks available.
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antonietta Perna introduces the doingitwrong theme to show you what it takes to have your theme ready for the WordPress.org repository.
By Charles Costa,
I will show you a simple way to make sure that the themes you download are clean and you no longer have to fear the hidden malware.
By Ashraff Hathibelagal,
Building WordPress themes can be daunting. In this screencast I will be showing you a quick alternative through child themes, complete with customizations.
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi showcases 5 stunning hotel themes for WordPress, that will help narrow down your search when working on your next accommodation website project.
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
In this article, Maria Antonietta Perna shows you how to quickly and easily integrate the Kirki WordPress Customizer Toolkit into your own WordPress themes.
By Ada Ivanoff,
Ada Ivanoff presents a collection of the best, free, minimalist WooCommerce themes for your next WordPress-powered ecommerce project.
By James George,
Changing WordPress themes can cause problems when you least expect it. In this article, James George covers some things you should do when changing themes.