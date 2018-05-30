Tonino's articles
Sending Emails in PHP with PHPMailer
By Narayan Prusty, Tonino Jankov,
Tonino and Narayan show how to use PHPMailer - a dead simple email sending library for PHP. Send email from your local machine or an SMTP relay easily!
The Best Web Hosting Providers For Your Needs
By Tonino Jankov,
Tonino Jankov examines the most prominent players in the web hosting industry, wading through their plans, infrastructure, and reputation, to give you recommendations for the best hosting provider for your needs.
An Introduction to Cloudflare Workers
By Tonino Jankov,
Learn about serverless computing, Cloudflare's edge computing, and its Cloudflare Workers FaaS implementation, and why it's a powerful tool for developers.
Introduction to Vue.js and the Quasar Framework
By Tonino Jankov,
Tonino looks at the many exciting features of Vue.js, and introduces the Quasar framework, a kind of Bootstrap for Vue, which provides UI elements and more.
JavaScript Web Workers: A Beginner’s Guide
By Tonino Jankov,
Learn how web workers help with web app performance, and get started by building a basic JavaScript web worker.
How to Build a WordPress Theme from Scratch: Final Steps
By Tonino Jankov,
In this article, Tonino completes his foray into building a WordPress theme from scratch, focusing on refining templates, adding meta information, post thumbnails, sidebars, user-friendly controls and more.
How to Build a WordPress Theme from Scratch: the Basics
By Tonino Jankov,
This second part on creating a WordPress theme from scratch shows how to create a very basic WordPress theme, add in Bootstrap styles and scripts, separate header and footer output into their respective partials, and leverage the crucial functions.php file.
How to Build a WordPress Theme from Scratch: First Steps
By Tonino Jankov,
Tonino introduces WordPress themes, showing how they work, how they’re structured, the PHP architecture behind them, and other relevant information, as the first step in learning how to build a WordPress theme from scratch.
An Introductory Guide to Managing WordPress with WP-CLI
By Tonino Jankov,
Tonino Jankov introduces WP-CLI, a command-line interface for managing a WordPress site (as opposed to working through the default admin interface), covering its main commands and also introducing some of its third-party packages.
Using the WordPress Settings API to Build a Custom Admin Page
By Tonino Jankov,
Tonino Jankov introduces the WordPress Settings API, and showing how to create a WordPress administration page to demonstrate the use of this API. In this article, he shows how to wrap this functionality into a plugin, though it can also be a part of a WordPress theme.
How to Deploy to Alibaba Cloud ECS with Mina
By Tonino Jankov,
Mina is a deployment and server automation tool, with advanced features and powerful extensibility. Learn how Mina can make your deployment process better.
Announcing the Alibaba Cloud Competition Winners
By Tonino Jankov,
Find out who the winners of the Alibaba Cloud competition are.
How to Automate App Deployment to Alibaba ECS with Mina
By Tonino Jankov,
In this article we will go through setting up Mina for the deployment of a basic Django app – an unorthodox toolset for the Django world, which tends to use Docker or Fabric more. Given Mina’s simplicity and flexibility, we feel it is worth exploring its use in the deployment of Python web apps.
HTTP/2: Background, Performance Benefits and Implementations
By Tonino Jankov,
Tonino Jankov covers the background, performance benefits and current implementations of the HTTP/2 protocol.
How to Boost Your Server Performance with Varnish
By Tonino Jankov,
Tonino discusses ways to tune server performance with Varnish Cache, covering how it works, and its features, setup, monitoring and administration.
Server-side Optimization with Nginx and pm-static
By Tonino Jankov,
Tonino Jankov shows how to optimize on-the-fly thumbnail generation, reducing request time from 28 to 0.7 seconds with Nginx and pm-static.
Improving Performance Perception with Pingdom and GTmetrix
By Tonino Jankov,
Tonino Jankov shows how to use Pingdom, YSlow and GTmetrix to improve performance on an image gallery blog running on Nginx.
Apache vs Nginx Performance: Optimization Techniques
By Tonino Jankov,
Tonino Jankov introduces techniques to improve Apache and Nginx web server performance, explaining the theory behind those techniques.
How to Migrate WooCommerce to Alibaba Cloud ECS with Let’s Encrypt
By Tonino Jankov,
Alibaba Cloud is a provider that is gaining significant visibility as of late. One of the main products it offers is ECS (Elastic Compute Service) or, to put it into simpler terms, a flexible, cloud-based VPS.
Making Your Website Faster and Safer with Cloudflare
By Tonino Jankov,
Tonino Jankov introduces Cloudflare, a website performance and security service, explaining how it works and how to get started using it.
Quality Solidity Code with OpenZeppelin and Friends
By Tonino Jankov,
Tonino Jankov goes through some of the available resources for writing good, production ready smart contracts on the Ethereum Virtual Machine.
The Complete Guide to WordPress Performance Optimization
By Tonino Jankov,
Tonino lists tools, tips and best practices for optimizing WordPress sites — from hosting options to asset management, caching and software considerations.
How to Deploy a WordPress Site on Alibaba Cloud SAS
By Tonino Jankov,
How to deploy a WordPress site on Alibaba Cloud's Simple Application Server, using WP-CLI and configured extras like SSL.
Ethereum Messaging: Explaining Whisper and Status.im
By Tonino Jankov,
Tonino Jankov shows how Ethereum is more than just a cryptocurrency or smart contracts platform, revealing a whole ecosystem being built beside the Ethereum blockchain, and flagging some very interesting changes to the Internet as we know it in the coming years.
Decentralized Storage and Publication with IPFS and Swarm
By Tonino Jankov,
Tonino Jankov introduces IPFS and Swarm, two of the most prominent solutions for decentralized content publication and storage.
Ethereum’s Casper: Ghostbusting Proof of Stake Problems
By Tonino Jankov,
Tonino Jankov looks at Ethereum’s upcoming Serenity update, and both Casper and other improvements of the protocol that promise to improve its scalability and efficiency.