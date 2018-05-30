How to Automate App Deployment to Alibaba ECS with Mina

Web By Tonino Jankov, September 28, 2018

In this article we will go through setting up Mina for the deployment of a basic Django app – an unorthodox toolset for the Django world, which tends to use Docker or Fabric more. Given Mina’s simplicity and flexibility, we feel it is worth exploring its use in the deployment of Python web apps.