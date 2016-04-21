8 Remarkable WordPress Themes with Sales Ready Landing Pages

We all know that WordPress is the great solution for DIY websites. Virtually any small business can utilize the software to be up and running with a fully functioning site in a short amount of time.

If you are taking the DIY route, however, you are probably seeking to minimize costs. You aren’t looking to tack on a bunch of $50 per month services. You need results now.

In my opinion, and trust me on this, I wouldn’t use a free WordPress theme. If you have any interest in making money from your site, a one-time payment of $50-100 is NOTHING compared to the value you’ll get from one of the themes listed below. Plus, if you’re not a developer, the support you’ll get with a premium theme is easily worth over $100 all by itself.

If your goal is immediate conversions, you need a WordPress theme with a well-designed, built-in landing page. This will allow you to start selling right “out of the box” without needing to design and setup a custom or third-party landing page, which will run you way more than $50.

The following WordPress themes will give you everything you need to start making money with your site. Each includes a customizable homepage that is designed to convert. I use these themes for the vast majority of my clients as well as my own personal sites.

Let’s get started!

If you want great simple themes, anything on the Genesis Framework from StudioPress is a great way to go. Their last few themes, however, have added stellar conversion-focused homepages to the mix for a more complete theme.

Altitude Pro allows you to create a stunning hero shot like what you see above. It’s ideal for selling online courses and pre-tailored for a deeper, more earthy color scheme.

Digital Pro is another Genesis theme that looks amazing. Contrasting with Altitude Pro, Digital Pro offers a sleek, modern template ideal for businesses in the technology space.

This theme requires you to follow the documentation from StudioPress in order to set it up correctly, but if you are able to read and follow directions, you’ll have zero problems. StudioPress documentation is second to none.

The Enfold Multipurpose theme can be configured into a ridiculous number of layouts and looks. With one of the most advanced builders in existence, setting it up is as easy as point and click.

Enfold has been downloaded an unbelievable 83,000+ times from ThemeForest.net and is the perfect theme for a WordPress newbie looking to get a pro-looking website live in a limited timeframe.

While many brands these days are looking for a more sleek, modern look, this design style tends to throw off a more creative vibe.

JustLanded is the perfect theme for businesses wanting to display a more linear professionalism to incoming visitors. It has a “professional services” styling but updated for the modern world – perfect for businesses in the career space or those dealing with an older demographic.

Another clean, modern, multipurpose theme, Berg allows even beginner WordPress users to get the look of a high-end website. Berg’s many themes and layout options make it a one-stop shop for designing any number of website looks.

Stamp is designed to help brands make a statement. It offers a number of exceptional homepage layouts, with “Corporate” being my personal favorite. Whether you are looking to lead into an ecommerce shop or a slate of service landing pages, Stamp is one of the best, conversion-ready themes on the market.

Most good WordPress themes have a similar look to them. There’s only so much you can do with a landing page after all.

Increat breaks this rule by offering one of the few truly unique looks available. It’s bold. It’s colorful. It’s designed to convert. While suited best for brands looking to display some fashion, this versatile theme can be tailored to make a splash in almost any genre.

The Parallax Pro theme is about as bold as they come. It’s stock typography set is one of my personal favorites, and every inch of the theme screams “authority”.

If you are looking for a simple, streamlined design that highlights your copywriting and takes people exactly where you want them to go, it doesn’t get much better than Parallax Pro. And of course, it comes with all the perks of being a StudioPress theme on the Genesis framework.

Setup Your Theme For Lead Capture

Once you’ve created your website and home landing page using one of the themes above, you’ll need to set up a lead capture system.

I’ve covered the lead capture and email marketing in previous articles, you can check them out here:

This will bring you up to speed so you can supplement your direct offer with high-converting popups and begin capturing leads and visitors.

With this combo, you can be up and running with a high-converting website for less than $100.