Leave Your Competitors in the Dust with 280+ Pre-Built Websites

This article was sponsored by Be Themes. Thank you for supporting the partners who make SitePoint possible.

Are you a freelancer? Then your pay often depends on finding clients who can provide you with a steady stream of work. The competition can be fierce, however. Moreover, clients can be picky about who they feel can be trusted to deliver a quality product.

Worrying about how other designers get lucrative assignments is a waste of time. It’s what you are doing to capture some of those assignments that counts, and it’s not as difficult as you might think.

These three strategies can help you. They can put you on the path to getting more clients who are eager to pay you handsomely for your work.

Freelance web designers need to have their own websites to publicize their skills. Being able to present clients with a gallery or portfolio of your work is key to getting more work. Yet having a portfolio, even an awesome one, isn’t necessarily enough.

You need to have your website’s visitors blown away by the user experience you’re able to provide. You want those prospective clients to see the features they would like to see in theirs. These include page load speed, SEO, navigation, and well-structured content.

Now they know who can do it for them!

2. Getting More Clients in Less Time

The strategy? It’s easier than you think. A problem you may face is that a range of clients represents a wide variety of industry niches. These also come with a variation of website types added into the mix.

In addition, these clients can have vastly different website requirements. It’s incumbent on you to be nimble enough to find an appropriate template or theme quickly. You should be able to deliver a product in hours, instead of days or weeks.

Do that, and you’re already a step or two ahead of the competition. Do it consistently, and before you know it, the competition will be the least of your concerns.

Be Theme gives you the flexibility you need to completely satisfy any client’s needs, and do so quickly. Be Theme’s pre-built websites address every single industry sector and business niche. It’s not all that difficult to create a beautiful website for a client the same day you get the go-ahead.

These pre-built website examples demonstrate why this is possible.

This is an excellent example for a creative client with a product or service to sell. You might even consider it as a starting point for your own creative website.

Here’s a perfect fit for an ad or marketing agency.

A creative layout for a video production agency.





A good choice for a modeling agency, a fashion designer, or even a photographer.

For beauty salons, barbers, and visual artists.

This will be a good fit for a web design agency. It will also serve bloggers well.

None of the above examples would seem, at a glance, to have much in common — at least in terms of their layouts.

They do have several things in common, however.

They all feature interactive galleries and each pre-built website is completely customizable. In addition, the high-quality imagery is the norm and navigation is easy. Moreover, a significant amount of emphasis is placed on the client’s brand.

30+ One-Page Websites

One-pagers can be challenging since clients’ requirements tend to be unique. These are often a matter of personal taste. Be Themes’ large selection of one-page pre-built websites is perfect just for that. It gives you the material you need to please the most demanding clients.

These one-page pre-built websites are fully responsive. Also, they feature a clever use of white space and their content can be arranged in any way you or your client want.

This is true for all 280+ pre-built websites in Be Theme’s collection.

9+ Pre-built Websites for Online Shops

Designed with eCommerce in mind, these pre-built websites integrate perfectly with Shopify.

Each of the 9+ pre-built websites feature customizable galleries. They have easy to use menus, and order forms that are no-brainers to fill out. In each case, the designs are structured to showcase a client’s products.

Pre-built Sites for Specific Niches

You’ll also have your share of sites for specific niches to work with, including…

20+ pre-built websites for health & wellness.

12+ for the growing fitness & nutrition industry.

16+ for businesses and agencies promoting events & nightlife.

9+ for restaurants, bars, bistros, cafes, and diners.

10+ for the super-charged, fast-growing IT services and products sector.

And 7+ to make finance- and bookkeeping-oriented businesses sound more exciting.

Plus many more industries and niches, if you care to browse through the entire selection!

3. Let Your Competitors Continue to Waste Precious Time

It’s what you’ve stopped doing, and what much of the competition will continue to do. It also will put you ahead of the pack with respect to finding new clients.

You don’t ever want to make a client wait. When you do, the message you’re sending is that your client isn’t that important. He/she thinks that they are relatively low on your list of priorities.

You want to strive to send exactly the opposite message. One that says you care about your client enough to make him or her your #1 priority. With some assistance from Be Theme, you’ll have no problem reducing the hours of search time to a few minutes. You will be able to amaze your clients with same-day turnaround!

Conclusion

Moving ahead of the competition is a three-step process. The order isn’t critical, so long as you start today, and complete each step as quickly as possible.

Build your own creative website to showcase your skills, and continue to improve on it!

Add each successful job to your portfolio. In time, you’ll see an uptick in the number of clients seeking your services. Some of your best customers are repeat customers and referred customers.

Never let a client wait! You can rely on Be Theme’s 280+ themes to help you deliver high-quality products in record time.