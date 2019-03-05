SitePoint Sponsors
SitePoint Sponsors has written for SitePoint and have written undefined article.
SitePoint's articles
5 Web Design Trends for 2021
By SitePoint Sponsors,
Web design trends come and go. 2020 was no exception. Web designers will see some familiar trends replaced by safer and more dependable design choices.
12 Best WordPress Themes for Your 2021 Projects
By SitePoint Sponsors,
Need a fully-featured WordPress theme? Check out these 12 outstanding, powerful WordPress themes that will save you time and supercharge your next website.
Why Developers Should Design Their Own Niche Portfolio Sites
By SitePoint Sponsors,
We look at seven WordPress themes covering a wide range of niches that provide the perfect launching pad for designing your own, unique portfolio sites.
Meet Flipsnack, An Easy Design Tool for Incredible Magazines
By SitePoint Sponsors,
Flipsnack is a design/layout tool similar to InDesign and Affinity Publisher that helps you easily create professional layouts online.
8 Pre-built BeTheme Sites You Can Edit with Elementor
By SitePoint Sponsors,
BeTheme users can not only build a website with Elementor, they save time by editing a pre-built website with it as well.
8 Top WordPress Multipurpose Themes and Their Cool Features
By SitePoint Sponsors,
This article provides a list of the top eight multipurpose WordPress themes you can choose from, digging into their coolest features.
The Leading Web Tools and Services in 2020
By SitePoint Sponsors,
A rundown of the best web tools and services going strong in 2020, from UI kits to logo creators and website builders.
5 Features to Make Your Web Developer Portfolio Stand Out
By SitePoint Sponsors,
It's not always easy to find and get new clients as a web developer. See some web developer portfolios that are true standouts in the space.
15 Easy-to-Use Tools & Services to Improve Your Workflow
By SitePoint Sponsors,
There's no lack of tools and services out there that you could put to use to improve your products or your business.
Top 2020 WordPress Plugins for Supercharging Your Website
By SitePoint Sponsors,
We introduce eight free WordPress plugins that have the greatest chance of boosting your website in 2020.
5 Web Design Trends for 2020 with Real Staying Power
By SitePoint Sponsors,
Want to future-proof your website? Then don’t waste your time on temporary fads. Look to these tried, tested, and sure-to-be-timeliness web design trends instead.
How Do Developers See Themselves? A Quantified Look
By SitePoint Sponsors,
For the first time in our Q2 2019 Developer Economics survey, we tried to introduce developers in their own words by asking them how they see themselves.
15 Top WordPress Themes to Use in 2020
By SitePoint Sponsors,
We review 15 WordPress themes that will supercharge your web design process and save you time and stress.
4 Reasons to Use Image Processing to Optimize Website Media
By SitePoint Sponsors,
Image optimization affects site performance, and here we cover some standard approaches to image optimization and explore advanced image processing options.
It’s Time to Start Making Your Web Apps Reactive
By SitePoint Sponsors,
Why you need to start making your web apps adaptable to their environments by design, right from the start, so they're able to react to load, failure, and your users.
Black Friday 2019 for Designers and Developers
By SitePoint Sponsors,
Black Friday WordPress deals, free and premium web tools and services, including website builders, UI Kits, themes, logo creators, and much more.
Why Your Agency Should Offer Managed Cloud Hosting to Clients
By SitePoint Sponsors,
This article compares the various types of web hosting that agencies can offer to clients, discussing the pros and cons of in-house, shared and cloud hosting, and arguing why managed cloud hosting is the best option to choose.
Improving the Customer Journey with Flatfile’s Data Importer
By SitePoint Sponsors,
Close your eyes and imagine what it is like to import data into your application. Now open them.
6 Popular Portfolio Builders for Designers
By SitePoint Sponsors,
We look at six easy solutions for building yourself a stunning online portfolio without needing to know how to code for the web.
These Are the Best Developer Tools & Services
By SitePoint Sponsors,
As you've learned through experience, there's much involved in trying to find the right developers' tools or services for the task at hand.
How to Create Websites for Business Startups
By SitePoint Sponsors,
New startups lead to a growing need for more business websites. In turn, this means more work for web designers.
5 Top WordPress Tools and Services for You to Use in 2019
By SitePoint Sponsors,
If you're looking for the best WordPress tools and services to take your business to the next level this year, you have plenty to choose from.
Getting Started with October CMS Static Pages
By SitePoint Sponsors,
In this tutorial, we will demonstrate how to create an October CMS website with pages editable in WYSIWYG mode, and blogging features.
Top 8 Portfolio WordPress Themes for Creatives in 2019
By SitePoint Sponsors,
Creating a decent portfolio requires covering a lot of bases. Showcasing your work may actually be the easiest part; while ensuring that the text accompanying each piece gives the right level of context can be a challenge.
30+ Web Tools and Services to Help You Launch Your Next Big Thing
By SitePoint Sponsors,
A review of 36 of the best web tools and services around to help you start your business, whether it's to launch your website or streamline invoicing.
Web Design Agencies: Are You Using These Life-saving Tools & Resources?
By SitePoint Sponsors,
Digital design technology is forever changing. Design trends come, and design trends go. Some design tools keep pace with the latest trends, and some don't.
How to Build a Stunning Portfolio Website as a Web Developer
By SitePoint Sponsors,
Here are 8 ideas, with 32 examples, to inspire you to promote your services on your own stunning portfolio website.
The Top 12 Multipurpose WordPress Themes to Choose in 2019
By SitePoint Sponsors,
Searching for an alternative to plowing through a whole host of multipurpose themes? Check out this list of our 12 favorite multipurpose themes for 2019.
Looking for the Perfect UX/UI Tools? Check Out These Great Ones
By SitePoint Sponsors,
The right tools and resources can be invaluable for getting things right. Let's look at several of the best.
The Best 7 Tools for Building Websites and Pages
By SitePoint Sponsors,
This sponsored article was created by our content partner, BAW Media. Thank you for supporting the partners who make SitePoint possible.