Adrian's articles
The Best VPNs for Developers
By Adrian Try,
The best VPNs for developers, compared in-depth. Learn more about what a VPN is, why you need one, and which provider is right for you.
The Best Markdown Editors for Mac
By Adrian Try,
Markdown is a simple but powerful markup language for text. We review the best Markdown tools for Mac, from humble code editors to full-featured workhorses.
A Guide to Obsidian: Local, Markdown-Powered Networked Notes
By Adrian Try,
Need a better note-taking app? Learn how Obsidian can turn your plain text files into a rich, sophisticated network of linked thoughts.
A Beginner’s Guide to Roam Research
By Adrian Try,
Note taking and knowledge management are tricky. The Roam app organizes your notes into a network of knowledge through outlining, linking, and embedding.
Use ipdata’s Geolocation Data to Protect & Customize Your Site
By Adrian Try,
ipdata is a low-latency API that provides website owners with a wide variety of information about their visitors based on IP address (IPv4 and IPv6).
Leave an Impression with Print Peppermint’s Fresh Designs & Premium Paper
By Adrian Try,
Everyone has a business card—is yours any different? Designing the ideal card for your business is a project that deserves real time and thought.
Your Website Can Earn More with Google’s Auto Ads
By Adrian Try,
Auto ads make AdSense even easier to set up by using machine learning. Google does the work for you, choosing ads and placing them for maximum effect.
10 Steps for Optimizing WordPress Site Performance
By Adrian Try,
Having a fast site is important for your visitors and search results. How do you achieve that? Adrian Try lists the steps that will make a difference.
10 Reasons to Meet New People – and How a Mobile App Can Help
By Adrian Try,
Here are ten ways that networking can help you learn, collaborate and grow, and how Shapr, a mobile app, can help you facilitate that.
How to Build an Interactive History Map with WRLD
By Adrian Try,
Learn to make a history education map using 3D mapping tool, WRLD.
How to Find a Niche in the WordPress Ecosystem
By Adrian Try,
Learn from the best in the business on how to build profitable WordPress themes business. Contains helpful tips and advice from industry experts
How to Ship & Validate New Projects Fast
By Adrian Try,
Adrian Try takes you through how to launch and validate your new business idea or project quickly, even if you're not a coder.
SiteGround Review: Shared Hosting that Stacks Up
By Adrian Try,
Looking for quality shared hosting? SiteGround is an oft-recommended option. In this detailed SiteGround review, Adrian Try explores whether it stacks up.
How to Secure Your WordPress Site from the DDoS Attack Onslaught
By Adrian Try,
If you feel like you don't need to worry about DDoS attacks, this is the year to change your mind. Adrian Try shows you the best way to protect your site.
The Best Markdown Editor for Linux
By Adrian Try,
Adrian Try covers a selection of the best Markdown editors for Linux, with tips on how to choose the best one for you.
How Writers & Bloggers Can Make the Most of Markdown in WordPress
By Adrian Try,
Markdown promises to make your writing quicker and simpler. In this post, Adrian Try shows you how to make the most of Markdown in WordPress.
4 Simple Ways to Add Audio to Your WordPress Site
By Adrian Try,
Need to include audio in your website? WordPress makes it easy. In this walk-through, Adrian Try shows you four methods to add a playlist to your site.
5 Ways to Use WordPress to Provide Exceptional Customer Support
By Adrian Try,
Every successful business provides exceptional customer support. In this guide, Adrian Try lists five ways you can use WordPress to support your customers.
I’m Ready for an Online Store. What Hosting Should I Choose?
By Adrian Try,
Does an eCommerce site require a special hosting plan? In this guide Adrian Try takes you through what's needed to launch a successful online store.
How Can I Use WordPress for eCommerce?
By Adrian Try,
You can do almost anything with WordPress. How can you use it for eCommerce? In this article, Adrian Try shows you two approaches you can take.
How to Choose a WordPress Caching Solution
By Adrian Try,
Caching will speed up your WordPress site, but which solution should you use? In this guide, Adrian Try explains the options and helps you make a choice.
48 Ways to Keep Your WordPress Site Secure
By Adrian Try,
How do you keep hackers out of your secure WordPress site? A good strategy, and constant vigilance. Adrian Try lists 40 ways you can keep your site secure.
5 Hosting Providers for WordPress Users Compared
By Adrian Try,
Who is the best hosting provider for your WordPress site? Adrian Try runs five of the best through a series of checklists so you can find out.
How Korske Ara of World Photo Day Uses WordPress
By Adrian Try,
How do normal people use WordPress in their businesses? Adrian Try catches up with Korske Ara, founder of World Photo Day, to find out.
Interview: How to Teach Audio Skills with WordPress
By Adrian Try,
Björgvin Benediktsson runs an audio training business using WordPress. In this interview, Adrian Try asks about his goals, plugins and hosting.
How to Choose, Register and Make the Most of Your Domain Name
By Adrian Try,
Every website needs a good domain name. In this article, Adrian Try takes you through the basics of choosing, registering, and making the most of yours.
A Review of SiteGround’s Migration Service
By Adrian Try,
The SiteGround technical support team will migrate your WordPress website for free. Adrian Try decided to take them up on the offer. Here's how it went.
How to Migrate Your WordPress Site to A New Hosting Provider
By Adrian Try,
Are you ready to switch to a different web hosting provider? How do you move your WordPress site over? Adrian Try gives you the options.
Your Regular WordPress Maintenance Checklist
By Adrian Try,
A well-maintained website runs like clockwork. Keep on top of your maintenance schedule with Adrian Try's WordPress Maintenance Checklist.
The Ultimate Guide to Choosing a Hosting Provider
By Adrian Try,
Having trouble deciding on a web hosting company? Overwhelmed by the options? Follow Adrian Try's checklists to discover the best one for you.