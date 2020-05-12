8 Top WordPress Multipurpose Themes and Their Cool Features

This sponsored article was created by our content partner, BAW Media. Thank you for supporting the partners who make SitePoint possible.

Some look upon multipurpose WordPress themes as website building tools that can accomplish a lot but that also have their limitations.

Their argument is that multipurpose themes spread themselves too thin. It’s like saying that if you can do one thing very well, you can do two things only half as well.

That simply doesn’t hold water. Today’s multipurpose themes — especially the top-tier themes like those described below — can manage virtually any website building challenge you throw at them and meet your grandest expectations — every time.

Since doing is believing, we suggest you give the following themes a closer look and give one or two a try!

You won’t be disappointed.

We’ll start with the biggest WordPress theme of them all. Any of BeTheme’s library of 500+ websites can get a website building project off the ground in nothing flat. They are customizable, so once you’ve substituted your own content the website-building job is nearly done.

These pre-built websites

are customizable

cover 30+ industry sectors, a host of business niches, and every website type

are attractive and feature professionally designed layouts

have built-in UX functionality that subscribes to the latest UX trends

The pre-built website collection is only one of BeTheme’s 40+ core features that give users a power-packed design toolbox to work with, which includes:

the Layout Generating tool for creating a layout of your own design

the powerful drag and drop Muffin Builder/editor

an Admin/Options panel that gives users maximum design flexibility and eliminates any need for coding

header, footer, and grid options, color palettes, and a host of design options and elements including shortcodes

blog, portfolio, and shop page layouts

BeTheme is one of the top three best-selling themes on the market. Click on the banner to learn more about this popular website-building tool.

A challenge multipurpose theme authors constantly face is that, when designing a sophisticated, multi-functional tool, they also have to make it reasonably easy to learn and use.

Total is truly feature-rich, but it has been designed in such a way that first-time users with little or no design experience have no trouble using it, while all the features and functionalities more advanced users would expect are there and ready to use.

Total effectively promotes a building block or modular design approach combined with an easy drag-and-drop page builder (WPBakery).

Users have ready access to all-inclusive selections of 40+ pre-made demos and 80+ building modules and 500+ styling options, in addition to unlimited colors and custom fonts and icons.

It includes WooCommerce, Revolution Slider, LayerSlider, and Templatera plugins with supportive building blocks.

You’ll also find shortcodes for forms and menus.

Total is responsive, translation ready, and child-theme ready.

Click on the banner to check out Total’s many other useful features.

Avada has been on the market long enough to become the world’s all-time best selling theme. The real reason for this isn’t the length of time it’s been available, but rather what it has to offer. Avada’s robust framework gives users the ability to design anything they want, the way they want it.

Avada is incredibly fast, offers front-end editing, and is packed with demos, partial demos, pre-built websites, and design elements.

Avada’s drag-and-drop builder of choice is Fusion Builder.

The Dynamic Content System provides unparalleled flexibility.

Theme and Page Options give you full control over your design and eliminate any need for coding.

The Fusion Core toolbox is Avada’s engine.

Avada is 100% WooCommerce ready.

Click on the banner to learn more.

Super easy to use and maintain, Kalium is a creative, multipurpose theme that’s particularly ideal for blog and portfolio website design.

Kalium is fast, 100% responsive to every screen size, and GDPR compliant.

Kalium supports all the popular WordPress plugins.

WPBakery Page Builder, Elementor, Slider Revolution, and WooCommerce plugins are included.

Users can expect first-class Customer Support.

It’s a favorite of 35,000 clients.

Click on the banner to learn more.

User-friendliness depends in part on providing a user with the necessary tools to do the task at hand. That is never a problem with TheGem, the ultimate WordPress toolbox.

More than 400 pre-built websites and templates address every website type and style and cover every niche.

The package also features 300+ pre-designed section templates and WooCommerce templates for online shops.

TheGem’s perfect SEO-friendly code guarantees high Google rankings.

Click to learn more about this, the bestselling WordPress theme on ThemeForest.

Creative types are especially fond of Uncode. To understand why, visit the site and check out Uncode’s showcase of impressive and inspiring user-built websites.

Uncode is ideal for agencies, artists, and bloggers.

With 60,000+ sales, Uncode is an Envato best-seller.

The 70 pixel-perfect concepts will help you get started, and the 400+ wireframe templates help complete your project.

Uncode’s front-end editor lets you design in real time.

Click to find out more.

Hongo is fast, SEO friendly, and brings with it a set of out-of-the-box premium features that make it a top choice for a company website, blogging website, and WooCommerce store design.

WooCommerce features include product quick-view, search filtering, and comparisons and catalog mode and wish lists.

11 unique store demos, 250 templates, and 200+ creative elements are included in the package, together with 125+ creative store pages and eight elegant product page styles.

It’s compatible with well-known plugins like WPML, Yoast SEO, W3 Total Cache and many others.

Hongo is a modern, highly flexible, and customizable multipurpose theme. Click the banner above to learn more.

Movedo is fast, flexible, and responsive. It’s also a fun multipurpose theme to work with — especially if you like to occasionally venture outside the envelope.

To create a site that uses movement to capture user attention, you’ll be working with features like:

dynamic scrolling

unique animations

ultra-dynamic parallax effects

… and other captivating goodies you can use to create websites that rock! Click on the banner to learn more.

Wrap

A multipurpose theme is an obvious choice when you need a tool designed to help you design and build any type of website you might have in mind.

Since not all multipurpose themes live up to their hype, it’s important to search carefully for one that will definitely deliver.

That’s why we’re offering this selection of top-tier multipurpose WordPress themes for your inspection and consideration. They will never let you down.