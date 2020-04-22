This sponsored article was created by our content partner, Mekanism. Thank you for supporting the partners who make SitePoint possible.

Even with 2020 starting with a huge pandemic — a crisis that has affected many people and businesses — some of the web tools and services that are very popular are doing extremely well.

In this article, you’ll find out more about the leading web tools and services in 2020. There are over 30 solutions from various fields: UI Kits, templates and dashboards; a complete package of services for WordPress; different logo creators; some of the most used WordPress themes; website builders that can be used with 0 experience with awesome results; and much more.

Creative Tim offers both students and professionals fully coded UI tools to create web and mobile apps. They are built on top of Bootstrap, Vue.js, React, Angular, Node.js and Laravel, and each of these technologies has a FREE version.

What does a free version contain? Let’s take, for example, the most popular kit, called Material Kit.

Along with the restyling of the Bootstrap elements, you’ll find three fully coded example pages, two plugins, and 60 elements, inspired by Google’s Material Design.

Creative Tim also offers developers six Bundles, one for each technology. Everything included in the products can be downloaded for free under MIT License. On the website, you’ll also find pre-made section and elements, admin templates, and fully coded dashboards.

If you don’t know them, check out their website and their Facebook page.

Need a creative logo design on a tight budget? 48hourslogo is proud to offer the most affordable logo design contest on the Internet. Customers simply post a design brief, receive 20+ logo concepts and select their favorite design. For just $99, customers can expect maximum creativity and unlimited logo revisions and exclusive logo copyright.

48hourslogo has connected freelance designers with entrepreneurs and brands across the world for more than 10 years. Since 2009, 48hourslogo has helped more than 65,000 small businesses and entrepreneurs creating their logos. Their designer community has uploaded more than 5 million logos in the process making them one of the top logo design websites on the Internet. If you’re still not sure if a logo contest is right for your brand, you can start a contest for just $29. Take a look at the designs submitted before paying full contest prize.

UPQODE is an award-winning, customer-focused, quality-driven digital marketing and web design agency specializing in WordPress. As a values-driven company, they work one-on-one with you to take your online vision and turn it into reality through innovative, sleek and powerful websites that drive traffic and increase brand recognition.

Their goal is to exceed your expectations, and they do that by working with care and openness.

By taking time to understand your goals and business objectives, they strive to be your partner in this process not just your “developers”.

With the transparent workflow that provides you insight into the process and rolling design approval, they know that the only way to create your online success is together.

Total is the perfect WordPress theme, being loaded with everything you need to easily design hundreds of unique websites. You’ll find included 80+ builder modules, 40+ pre-made demos, 500+ styling options, and a drag-and-drop builder that will hugely help you along the way.

This WordPress theme is very different from all the others. Total is very fast, flexible, fully responsive, easy to work with, all the demos can be installed with one click, and it will make your website look exactly as in the demo, and much more.

Check out Total. This all-in-one WordPress theme will help you create gorgeous websites.

Codester is a huge marketplace where web designers and web developers will find thousands of premium PHP scripts, app templates, themes, plugins, and much more.

Always check the flash sale section where hugely discounted items are being sold.

Everybody hates broken links. Manually cleaning them is a time-consuming task, and even impossible for very large and old websites.

Dr. Link Check will do the scan automatically for you, in a few seconds, and send you a complete report.

Enter your website address and hit the Start Check button. It’s that simple.

Trusted by over 200k freelancers and agencies, Bonsai is dedicated invoicing software that will make your life easy by saving you tons of time.

You can do your own design invoice template. You can automate everything — creation, sending and reminding … even automatic late fees. You can also accept global payments, and much more.

Invoice like a pro.

FunctionFox is a leading provider of timesheets and project management software for remote creative teams worldwide. It was created by an ad agency for advertising agencies, graphic designers, PR, digital, marketing firms and in-house creative teams. FunctionFox is loved by small firms and Fortune 500 companies worldwide for being easy to use, for its 5-star service, and its free expert advice. Easily handle multiple jobs, assign tasks, create to-do lists, and manage resources, including remote workers.

Boost your productivity and profitability by getting your free demo today at FunctionFox.

Mobirise is a super offline website builder, loaded with tons of good stuff:

3,000+ gorgeous website templates

sliders, galleries, forms, popups, icons

a superb and fast interface

much more

You don’t need any experience to create awesome websites with Mobirise.

Goodie is the reliable web development partner that agencies and web designers are always looking for. They’re specialized in one-to-ten-page modern websites, simple WordPress websites, email templates, and much more.

Get in touch with Goodie.

Build outstanding products with powerful prioritization and clear roadmaps. airfocus is a software solution for teams that enables you to prioritize your projects with an advanced but easy-to-use scoring system. Drag’n drop beautiful and presentation-ready roadmaps in minutes. Get everyone aligned and the right stuff done. airfocus integrates with your existing workflows and tools like Jira, Trello, Azure DevOps and Asana to get you started in minutes.

Airfocus has the largest glossary of common product management, product marketing, and agile development terms and definitions.

Start your free 14-day trial on airfocus.com.

MailMunch will help you create landing pages and squeeze pages that convert.

Using the drag-and-drop landing page builder, it’s easy to create any layout in minutes. Start from scratch or use the beautiful pre-built landing page templates. Any way you go, it’s simple and straightforward.

Use the fastest-growing landing page platform to increase conversions by up to 400%.

Unlayer is the perfect email editor and page builder for SaaS that will let your website visitors create engaging landing pages and email templates directly from your website.

It comes loaded with a brilliant drag-and-drop builder, with gorgeous templates, and a friendly and quick interface.

Check out Unlayer.

XStore makes ecommerce easy. It’s as simple as that. And, look no further if you’ve been hoping to find a game-changer for your ecommerce needs: 90+ good-to-go shops. A single product page builder. A page importer. Plugins valued at just over $300. Fully compatible with the most popular multivendor plugins. Full support for Elementor page builder.

Zento is a next-generation SaaS eCommerce solution built with mobile shoppers in mind using the solid foundation of Magento 2, which allows companies to sell everywhere, faster, easier and with predictable costs.

Icons8 is a one-stop place for designers to get the diversity of free assets. Over 120,000 icons in 30+ different styles; vector illustrations for interfaces, slides, and infographics; a library of various stock photos in a consistent style; Photo Creator to make photo collages easily; and Lunacy Editor, free graphic design software.

Content Snare is the most popular service for collecting content and files from clients without sending emails. With this platform you’ll easily automate the task of collecting content, and you’ll save important time.

The configuration is very simple and straightforward.

Start a 14-day free trial. No credit card required.

When looking for a stylish and multi-functional WordPress theme for your personal portfolio, consider using Quanzo as a quick starting point for this purpose. The fully responsive design of this minimalist WordPress theme will look amazing on all devices. The theme is multi-purpose and fully editable.

You can adjust any element of the web page the way it matches your professional demands. The theme is made with the Elementor page builder, which provides for quick and worry-free modification of any layout element. In addition to the default layout, the theme contains 11 additional homepage styles suited for a copywriter, designer, developer, photographer, fashion, personal profile, lifestyle blogger, and other niche-specific projects.

HelpJet is knowledge-base software. If you’re selling products or services, you can use HelpJet to educate and inform customers about your products, increasing awareness of your business, improve SEO and provide documentation.

And this is only one way; there are many other ways to use HelpHet.

Read more about HelpJet.

8b is the simplest website builder that you can use in 2020. The minimalistic interface is fast and intuitive, helping you focus on building a gorgeous website.

You don’t need any special skills or experience. You can start from scratch or by using one of the 250+ fresh templates included.

Create your website now with 8b.

The time when the whole world is fighting against the spread of COVID-19, it’s important to join forces and do all we can to support each other. This is especially important to help poor people, medics, volunteers, and other groups of people who need our support more than ever before.

By means of the Impacto Patronus WordPress theme, you can launch a functional and fully responsive web resource for crowdfunding, activist, social campaign, and contemporary social movement website. The theme is based on the powerful RemeREX framework and provides splendid customization opportunities. This is an ever-growing WordPress solution that offers a collection of eight niche-specific skins. It also supports the Give Donation plugin, which enhances your site with a flexible and usable way to accept donations on your site.

Topper is a multi-functional WordPress theme for online magazines and newspaper websites. It features a clean and stylish layout that lets your visitors focus their attention on the things that matter the most. This is multi-purpose web design.

Topper includes a collection of 10+ ready-made layouts, which are intended to be used for tech, travel, fashion, food, and other kinds of topic-specific websites. The theme is quick to install by means of the one-click installation functionality. It’s also easy to edit with the Elementor page builder. It provides a selection of 12 blog demo styles and 30+ exclusive Gutenberg blocks. The modern design of the theme is 100% responsive and speed-optimized.

SuperbWebsiteBuilders.com focuses on reviewing the most popular and feature-laden website builders and hosting providers. This info helps users pick the best web design tools that come up to their requirements, skills and preferences. There are also detailed comparisons of the services, top ratings as well as useful articles here that provide niche-related content users are looking for.

GraphicSprings is one of the original logo design tools. This logo maker comes equipped with thousands of pre-designed templates that you can search based on keywords and industries. The editing platform offers intuitive and easy-to-use functions to craft your perfect logo, and the best part is, it is completely free to try!

Logaster is used by millions of people to create free slogans for their businesses, for free.

Write your company name, select the business industry you’re in, and right after you’ll get a great slogan to use on your website, social media channels, and marketing materials.

Try out Slogan generator Logaster. You’ll be impressed.

Create stunning, high performing quizzes and surveys with a top-notch quiz maker. Make quizzes and surveys that people love to complete and share. Brands, bloggers and publishers use Opinion Stage to boost engagement, generate more qualified leads, drive sales and extract actionable insights.

Opinion Stage offers both a free plan, and paid plans for cases in which more volume or features are needed. It’s full of features and customization options, and offers hundreds of free templates so that you can get up-and-going in minutes.

Want to create a website but don’t know how? uKit website builder is here to the rescue! Just pick a template you like, and then all you need to do is to replace the sample data with your own. No coding or programming knowledge required; even a child can master this intuitive website builder. Don’t procrastinate. Create your website now with uKit!

InvoiceBerry is a super invoicing software that helps small businesses get paid faster. It simplifies invoices and expense tracking, helping you save time and money.

Creating invoices that look awesome takes less than 60 seconds. The interface is fast and straightforward.

Sign up for the free trial. No credit card is required.

stepFORM is a bang up to date form and survey builder that requires no programming skills due to its visual editor. Just select one of the beautiful templates and make use of 15 basic elements. It’s as simple as that. The platform is a go-to solution for small businesses, freelancers and web studios. Try it out today and see the result for yourself!

Pixpa will help you create your website, store, blog, and client gallery all in one. This website builder is loaded with tons of gorgeous templates and elements that you can use in your designs.

No need to have any coding skills or experience.

Trying to choose the right one-pager creation tool? Need something easy to use and feature-rich? uLanding is what you’re looking for. Choose one of the beautifully designed templates and customize them in the intuitive visual editor. You can also track the effectiveness of your landing page using built-in analytics. Creating your own website has never been simpler! Start your free trial now and enjoy the result.

Fotor is the leading photo editing and graphic design tool, being used by millions of people with huge success.

Create engaging pictures for your social media channels, websites, landing pages, and so on.

Give Fotor a spin.

WordPressToWix.PRO is the best pick for all those users who are fed up with complex WordPress web design nuances and wish to switch to the simpler Wix website builder. This is the service that helps make the migration process easy, fast and hassle-free for beginners and web design pros. Just apply for the transfer process directly at the website and wait for the feedback.

On WrapPixel, you’ll find awesome admin and dashboards templates built for agencies and developers, so they can save tons of time by not starting from scratch each time they have a new project.

The quality of the products is very good and they have close to 200,000 happy creatives using their items.

Browse WrapPixel.

RumbleTalk will help you add a moderated chat for live Q&A and web events in no time, without you needing to have any special skills or experience.

It takes two minutes to embed your own moderated chat.

36. WhatFontIs – The Best font finder

WhatFontIs will help you identify the font from an image in 40 seconds and three easy steps. The powerful software is loaded with over 600k indexed fonts, and it’s the only system that identifies both free and paid fonts. And it works with all font foundries, including Google fonts.

To start using WhatFontIs, you make a screenshot of the font you want to identify, upload it to WhatFontIs, write down the identified characters (this happens automatically if you’re a registered user), and right after that, the powerful AI software will identify the font, offering you the following info:

the name of the font

the price (maybe you’re lucky and it’s free)

the download link

over 60 free and paid alternatives

WhatFontIs is free, so make sure to give it a try.

As you’ve seen, there are super web tools and services that you can use in 2020, while you may be locked up at home, and beyond, when COVID-19 has hopefully gone away.

If you have a WordPress website, the guys from 24x7WPSupport can handle all your requests.

Looking to identify fonts from any given picture, for free? Great, then you should use WhatFontIs.

Do you want to build a super website with no experience at all? Try Mobirise or 8b, which are both excellent.

Try these solutions and make use of the time you spend in house.