Chris runs Lanauze Designs, a small virtual agency in the Northern Suburbs of Melbourne, Australia. He predominantly works with clients in the Restaurant and Hospitality Industries, of which he has had extensive experience in (an Ex Chef, and Industrial Designer). Chris brings a unique edge to his clients, combining inside Hospitality industry knowledge, Design, Graphics, Photography, SEO, Email Marketing, Marketing, advanced funnel techniques and anything in between. Chris is an active member of the WordPress community in Melbourne and online.