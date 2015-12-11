Chris runs Lanauze Designs, a small virtual agency in the Northern Suburbs of Melbourne, Australia. He predominantly works with clients in the Restaurant and Hospitality Industries, of which he has had extensive experience in (an Ex Chef, and Industrial Designer). Chris brings a unique edge to his clients, combining inside Hospitality industry knowledge, Design, Graphics, Photography, SEO, Email Marketing, Marketing, advanced funnel techniques and anything in between. Chris is an active member of the WordPress community in Melbourne and online.
Chris's articles
Migrating from WordPress.Com to Self-Hosted WordPress
By Chris La Nauze,
Are you considering migrating from WordPress.com to a self-hosted WordPress site? Chris explores some tips and tricks to make that process smoother for you!
The Definitive List of WordPress Theme Frameworks
By Chris La Nauze,
In this article, Chris La Nauze provides an overview of what WordPress theme frameworks are, alongside a comprehensive list of frameworks available.