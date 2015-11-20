Watch: WordPress Theme? Check. Hidden Malware? Test!
The internet is filled with plenty of WordPress themes, yet the scary thing is that there’s almost no level of quality assurance with them. Yikes! What this means is, that fancy WordPress theme you’re considering… might have some malware hidden within it’s theme. That’s no reason for you to dump your theme shopping cart.
In this screencast I will show you a simple way to make sure that the themes you download are clean and you on longer have to fear the hidden malware.
Charles Costa is a content strategist and product marketer based out of Silicon Valley. Feel free to learn more at CharlesCosta.net.
