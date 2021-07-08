10 Top WordPress Ecommerce Themes for 2021

As more people shift to online shopping, small businesses and retailers have been pressured to build their own ecommerce stores to keep up.

The good news is that creating an ecommerce store is fast and easy with WordPress. With the WooCommerce plugin and a WordPress theme installed, you can easily launch a functional ecommerce store.

That said, WordPress has 11,000 themes from Theme Forest alone. So, how do you choose which one is best for your business?

In this article, we’ve compiled a list of ecommerce WordPress themes to make your search easier.

How to Choose the Ideal WordPress Theme

Before anything else, you need to know the factors to consider when choosing a WordPress theme. Below are a few to keep in mind.

Compatibility with WooCommerce

The first step is to check whether the theme is compatible with WooCommerce. While most WordPress themes can fit the bill, a theme made specifically for ecommerce stores lets you create seamless home or product pages in an instant.

Responsiveness

Mobile-friendliness is a crucial factor when choosing from hundreds of themes. It ensures visitors have a smooth user experience whether browsing through multiple devices like smartphones, tablets or PCs.

Aesthetic

Consider a theme that aesthetically matches the look and feel of your brand. Some themes appear elegant, while others have a modern style. There are also themes built primarily for groceries, fashion retailers, or artisans — so choose the option that’s the best fit for your business.

SEO optimization

People won’t flock to your website if you’re not viewed favorably by Google.

Fortunately, many themes offer built-in SEO features such as fast-loading times, easy navigation, headings and subheadings, and meta descriptions. Keep in mind the factors that affect the SEO friendliness of your website. Otherwise, you’ll have trouble attracting more customers to your store.

Browsing behavior

Think about your browsing and buying behavior of your customers.

Will it be beneficial to showcase high-quality product photos? Select a theme that could display large product photos or integrate features like zoom and carousel for easy inspection. Do you want to focus on getting more conversions? Choose a theme with a distraction-free checkout option and strategic call-to-action buttons.

Put yourself in your customers’ shoes to understand the key features that will make or break their online shopping experience.

Free WordPress Ecommerce Themes

Which theme to pick? Here’s a list of our favorite ecommerce themes for small businesses, decorative stores, online brick and mortar stores, and retailers. We bet you’ll find a theme that will fit for your businesses’ needs.

Small businesses on a tight budget may want to begin with a free WordPress theme.

To help you get started, we’ve compiled the best free intuitive WordPress themes with a tight integration with WooCommerce.

1. Storefront by WooCommerce (Demo)

We’ll start off with the primary WordPress theme for WooCommerce users. Storefront is made and managed by WooCommerce developers. That means it can integrate with WooCommerce extensions, display an ecommerce-focused home page, and adjust to major WooCommerce updates.

Here are some of its notable features:

WooCommerce storefront can display product categories (such as bestsellers, latest, featured and on-sale) on your home page.

It’s made for WooCommerce, so it’s always compatible with major Woocommerce updates.

It has responsive layouts with a clean design and enhanced SEO performance.

Users can get Storefront extensions to add reviews, mega menus, pricing tables, product sharing, parallax hero, and blog customizer to your store.

25+ pre-built templates for all types of ecommerce businesses

Ashe relies on highly visual elements to motivate visitors to keep browsing your website. Users can customize the promo boxes, banner ads, featured slider, and header background. This makes it the perfect option for food, travel and fashion businesses that want to highlight their offerings.

Here are some of its notable features:

It has a Pro version for $29 with lifetime theme updates, security updates, new features, and premium support.

It has an elegant and fully responsive layout with WooCommerce shop (storefront) support.

It utilizes the WordPress Live Theme Customizer to modify colors, page layouts, fonts and backgrounds in real time.

It displays promo boxes with eye-catching images with custom links, and banner ads at the header.

Envo Marketplace is a fast and modern WordPress WooCommerce theme. With slight customization, users can build a variety of ecommerce stores suitable for the fashion, tech, sports, home decor, jewelry or furniture industry.

Here are some of its notable features:

It has one-click demo import.

It has a super-fast 537ms load time to improve SEO results.

It supports popular page builders like Elementor, KingComposer, Beaver Builder, and SiteOrigin.

It’s compatible with YITH WooCommerce Wishlist and YITH WooCommerce Compare.

It’s an SEO-friendly and translation-ready theme with responsive design.

Big Store is an ecommerce website theme recommended for stores selling clothes, electronics, gadgets, decorative gifts and furniture. It has an easy-to-use customization panel that’s fully responsive to a variety of mobile devices. On top of this, you can add multiple sections, as well as header and footer layout combinations.

Here are some of its notable features:

It boasts a 1-minute setup.

It has a live customizer.

It has deep integration with WooCommerce.

It has SEO-friendly code and is translation ready.

It has multisite support, which enables you to use multiple WordPress themes on a single website.

It has a commercial, premium version with access to lifetime updates, unlimited domain license, lifetime one-to-one premium support, and premium starter demos.

It comes with pre-made templates for gym stores, groceries, shoe stores, online marketplaces, medical shops, bakeries, and more.

Astra is a popular ecommerce theme for WordPress stores.

In addition to its 150+ starter templates, users can take advantage of its drag-and-drop builder and advanced styling options to create their ideal ecommerce site.

To guarantee unparalleled performance, it uses Vanilla Javascript, less than 50KB of resources, and fast loading times from just 0.5 seconds.

Here are some of its notable features:

It’s compatible with Gutenberg.

It has an intuitive drag-and-drop Header and Footer builder.

It comes with an SEO-friendly theme that includes Schema.org code integration.

It’s commercial features include all Astra Pro features (such as more customization capabilities and better UX), one-to-one support, extensive training, and unlimited website usage.

It offers the most extensive library of pre-built websites, with over 150+ ready-to-import templates.

It has a visual theme customizer for modifying layout settings.

Neve is a free WordPress theme that’s fast and lightweight.

You can create a professional-looking website through its seamless integration with Gutenberg and popular page builders (such as Elementor, Brizy, Beaver Builder and Visual Composer). Not only is it a fully responsive theme, but it’s also AMP compatible, so you’re bound to get on Google’s good side.

Here are some of its notable features:

It comes with 80+ ready-to-import starter websites. New designs are added to the collection every month.

With default WordPress data, Neve takes less than 1 second to load. It also has a 100 speed grade rating on Google PageSpeed Insights.

It allows you to customize the header and footer and control the website layout options

You can choose from several website layout options and customize or redesign the header and footer.

It renders websites as native AMP pages to satisfy search engines.

Commercial WordPress Ecommerce Themes

Premium WordPress ecommerce themes often have more customization options to improve user experience. On top of this, you can improve site security and get in touch with reputable developers for customer support.

Below are some of the premium themes which can offer these benefits to your ecommerce store.

Jevelin is a multi-purpose theme best suited for wedding, photography, fitness, and ecommerce-related businesses. You can enhance your site with mega menus, slideshow presentations, contact forms, and custom widgets.

Here are some of its notable features:

It’s priced at $59.

It has a one-click website installation process.

It has a fully-responsive theme, with a built-in WooCommerce plugin and ecommerce capabilities.

Its commercial features include lifetime updates and six months of support from Shufflehound.

It’s packed with unique page layouts and templates, including over ten portfolio options.

It comes with Slider Revolution built in, so you can easily create slideshow presentations, video-based sliders, or mobile-friendly animated text.

It offers 40+ customized shortcodes that are SEO friendly and RTL optimized.

Tonda is a gorgeous theme that can showcase your products in a stylish way.

This comes with six home and nine inner pages that you can customize to create an immersive experience for your customers. It best fits ceramic stores, online stores, beauty shops, and artisans.

Here are some of its notable features:

It has a commercial version, priced at $75.

Its commercial features include future update and six-month support for Select-Themes.

It’s packed with ecommerce capabilities, such as dropdown cart widgets, quick-view functionality, a store locator, a pop-up newsletter, order tracking, and a user login widget.

It’s compatible with Elementor, Slider Revolution, WooCommerce, Contact Form 7, WPBakery Page Builder and WPML.org.

It has a multiple shop list layout with filter functionality for shop lists.

It includes video-background and parallax sections.

It also comes with a widget for Twitter feeds, Instagram feeds, social icons, blog lists, and an image gallery.

It’s translation ready, SEO optimized, and has WPML Plugin compatibility.

Designed with amazing user experience in mind, Flatsome is packed with beautiful layouts and optimized for speed.

A large elements library and easy-to-use Live Page Builder let you build any kind of ecommerce site. In addition, the Flatsome Studio includes a large library of predefined layouts or sections, pre-made elements, and pre-made mockups that you can add to your store in one click.

Here are some of its notable features:

Its commercial version is priced at $59.

It offers access to Flatsome Studio, which has 300+ predefined layouts and sections.

It includes unlimited product page layouts, a real-time custom product page builder, a built-in header builder and multiple product grid styles.

It offers a product page builder with an off-canvas or cart dropdown option, a built-in wishlist, built-in quick view and catalogue mode.

It loads images immediately with smart image lazy loading and adaptive image capabilities.

It allows you to create sliders with its built-in slider and banner system.

It offers integration with MailChimp and Contact Form 7.

It has full RTL support, a mobile-optimized design and is SEO optimized.

It always keeps up to date with the latest WordPress and WooCommerce version.

Savoy has a modern, minimalist design that can put your products in the best light.

A built-in AJAX functionality lets customers seamlessly browse whether they’re using desktop or mobile devices. Offering deep integration with WooCommerce, Savoy is one of the best themes for those looking to build a dedicated ecommerce website.

Here are some of its notable features:

It’s priced at $59.

It has easy installation, with a one-click import.

It offers touch-enabled galleries and sliders.

It comes with a fully AJAX Enabled Shop (no plugins required).

It includes access to a dedicated support team and free updates.

It has advanced header, footer, and blog options.

It makes it easy to add ecommerce elements such as product quick-view variable grid layouts, multiple single product layouts, a featured product video, extended product descriptions, and more.

It has 40+ page builder elements, 900+ Google Web Fonts, and Adobe Fonts integration.

It comes with a responsive, mobile-ready layout.

A Bonus Theme

Since you’ve read this far, you get a bonus theme!

CiyaShop is a multi-purpose WooCommerce WordPress theme that lets users make any type of eCommerce website. For minimum customization, choose from over 90+ complete ecommerce site demos and 260+ ready to use predefined sections.

Thanks to its feature-rich capabilities, users can have the ability to design anything they want in an instant, even if they’re building an ecommerce store for the first time.

Here are some of its notable features:

Its commercial version is priced at $59.

It comes with CiyaShop Studio, a collection of predefined, ready-to-use layouts, and a live customizer for building responsive pages.

Its commercial features include lifetime updates and six months of support from UX-themes.

It offers a product request form and product quick view features to keep customers engaged.

It includes a custom size guide so customers can choose the right size of the product they want to purchase.

It offers a quick product filter, which lets users filter products by attribute, category, price, and rating.

Conclusion

There you have it: a list of the best eCommerce WordPress themes for businesses.

Whether or not you have web design experience, the pre-made templates, sections and elements in these themes will let you build your ideal ecommerce website. The themes in our list are also compatible with WooCommerce so you can add ecommerce capabilities to your website in an instant.

Hopefully these themes will let you build the perfect ecommerce website that’s best for your business.