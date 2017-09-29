Ahmed is a technical author and web developer living in Morocco with a Master's degree in software development. He authors technical content about JavaScript, Angular and Ionic. He is also a fan of entrepreneurship, poetry, and teaching. You can contact me on my personal website and read my other articles on Techiediaries.
Ahmed's articles
How to Build a Web App with GraphQL and React
By Ahmed Bouchefra,
Learn how to build the front end of a GraphQL app that uses the Apollo client with React hooks to fetch and manage application data.
How to Build a News App with Svelte
By Ahmed Bouchefra,
Ahmed Bouchefra shows how to build a simple news app using Svelte, explaining what Svelte is and how to create a Svelte project using the degit tool from npm.
A Beginner’s Guide to Vue CLI
By Ahmed Bouchefra,
We introduce the latest version of Vue CLI and its new features, demonstrating installation and how to create, serve and build an example project.
Build a Desktop Application with Electron and Angular
By Ahmed Bouchefra,
In this tutorial we’ll build a cross-platform desktop application with Electron and web technologies such as TypeScript and Angular.
Introduction to Nest.js for Angular Developers
By Ahmed Bouchefra,
We introduce Nest.js for Angular developers. Nest is a progressive Node framework, written in TypeScript and sharing many concepts with Angular.
How to Build a News App with Ionic 4 & Angular
By Ahmed Bouchefra,
In this tutorial we'll be using Ionic 4 and Angular to build a news application that makes use of a third-party news API.
Building a WordPress Plugin with Vue
By Ahmed Bouchefra,
Ahmed Bouchefra shows how to create a WordPress plugin that makes use of the Vue.js library, creating a shortcode that can be used to display a Vue component in posts and pages that fetches and displays the latest posts every five seconds.
Creating Custom Endpoints for the WordPress REST API
By Ahmed Bouchefra,
Ahmed Bouchefra shows how to create your own custom route(s) for WP-API, allowing you to create mobile and web clients for your WordPress website that can also interact with your custom post types, rather than just the built-in WordPress types such as posts and categories.
Advanced CSS Theming with Custom Properties and JavaScript
By Ahmed Bouchefra,
Ahmed Bouchefra dives into CSS theming, explaining how to use CSS custom properties to create themes and switch dynamically between them with JavaScript, using an HSL color scheme and CSS filters to create a dark version of a light theme.
CSS Optimization Tools for Boosting PWA Performance
By Ahmed Bouchefra,
Ahmed Bouchefra shows how to use various tools and related techniques to help build a better PWA by focusing on CSS optimization — demonstrating how to remove unused CSS, inline the critical path CSS, and minify the resulting code.
Easy and Responsive Modern CSS Grid Layout
By Ahmed Bouchefra,
Ahmed Bouchefra shows how to create a responsive modern CSS Grid layout, demonstrating how to use fallback code for old browsers, how to add CSS Grid progressively, and how to restructure the layout in small devices and center elements using the alignment properties.
Performance Auditing: A Firefox Developer Tools Deep Dive
By Ahmed Bouchefra,
Ahmed Boucherfra provides an in-depth guide to making use of the performance-related tools within Firefox's developer tools.
Optimization Auditing: A Deep Dive into Chrome’s Dev Console
By Ahmed Bouchefra,
Ahmed Bouchefra offers an in-depth exploration of the features of the Chrome DevTools for measuring performance and debugging your web applications.
Flattening Contracts and Debugging with Remix
By Ahmed Bouchefra,
Ahmed Bouchefra shows how to use Truffle and OpenZeppelin to build a simple token, then used truffle-flattener to flatten the custom contract and Remix IDE to start debugging the contract for errors.
Remix: Develop Smart Contracts for the Ethereum Blockchain
By Ahmed Bouchefra,
Ahmed Bouchefra introduces the Remix IDE for developing smart contracts for the Ethereum blockchain.
An Introduction to Sails.js
By Ahmed Bouchefra,
Ahmed Bouchefra introduces Sails.js, covering basic concepts and creating an API by generating models, adding attributes and generating controllers.
Creating UIs with Angular Material Design Components
By Ahmed Bouchefra,
Ahmed explores Material Design in Angular, looking at how to create a simple Angular application with a UI built from various Angular Material components.
Bootstrap Grid: Mastering the Most Useful Flexbox Properties
By Ahmed Bouchefra,
Ahmed Bouchefra introduces key Bootstrap CSS classes for building layouts with the Bootstrap grid system, along with a quick introduction to using Flexbox.
Bootstrap and WordPress Theme Integration in 8 Easy Steps
By Ahmed Bouchefra,
Ahmed Bouchefra shows how to bring together Bootstrap and WordPress, creating a simple WordPress theme that integrates the latest version of Bootstrap.
Bootstrap Card Component: a Complete Introduction
By Ahmed Bouchefra,
Ahmed Bouchefra shows how to incorporate the Bootstrap card component into your web pages to create great layouts and page content organization.
23 Development Tools for Boosting Website Performance
By Ahmed Bouchefra,
Ahmed Boucherfra presents 23 tools you should know about for boosting front-end and back-end website performance.
Progressive Web Apps: A Crash Course
By Ahmed Bouchefra,
Ahmed explains PWAs by showing how to build a PWA from scratch with ES6 and React, optimizing it step by step with Lighthouse for UX and performance.
Using Preact as a React Alternative
By Ahmed Bouchefra,
Ahmed Bouchefra introduces Preact, a lightweight version of React with a growing community that's well suited to high-performance apps and slow 2G networks.