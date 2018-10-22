Sufyan bin Uzayr is a writer, web developer, educator and coffee-lover. He writes for multiple publications related to technology, programming and current affairs. Sufyan is a published author having written several books so far, including "Learning WordPress REST API" and "VuePress Quick Start Guide". You can learn more about his works at his website.
Three Ways to Create Your Own WordPress Theme
Sufyan bin Uzayr provides a bird's-eye view of three basic ways to approach building your own WordPress theme, covering child themes, adapting existing themes, and building a theme from scratch, as well as how to use basic starter themes and theme frameworks to speed up your workflow.
A Beginner’s Guide to Selling Digital Goods with WordPress
Sufyan bin Uzayr introuces Easy Digital Downloads, a WordPress plugin that makes it easy to accept payment for digital products and provide immediate download links to customers.
Using WordPress as a Headless CMS
Sufyan bin Uzayr explains what a headless CMS is and why you might want to use one, and then goes on to explain how wordPress itself can be used as a headless CMS, showing ways to get started with WordPress as a headless CMS, including installation tips and tricks.
Creating a WordPress Ecommerce Store with WooCommerce
Sufyan bin Uzayr explains how to sell physical goods on a WordPress site with the help of the WooCommerce plugin, covering installation, settings, and how and where to choose the perfect theme.
Building a Non-blog Site with WordPress
Sufyan bin Uzayr digs into how you can use WordPress to run a regular, non-blog website, covering the steps required to disable blog-specific functionality, how to choose the right kind of theme, plugins for non-blog sites, and issues related to content management issues on non-blog WordPress sites.