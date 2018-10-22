Skip to main content

Sufyan bin Uzayr

Sufyan bin Uzayr

Sufyan bin Uzayr is a writer, web developer, educator and coffee-lover. He writes for multiple publications related to technology, programming and current affairs. Sufyan is a published author having written several books so far, including "Learning WordPress REST API" and "VuePress Quick Start Guide". You can learn more about his works at his website.

Sufyan's articles