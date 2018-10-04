John Hughes
John is a blogging addict, WordPress fanatic, and a staff writer for WordCandy.
John's articles
How to Translate WordPress Websites Using the Weglot Plugin
WordPress
By John Hughes,
Translating your site into multiple languages might seem like an impossible goal, but thanks to the Weglot Translate plugin, you can quickly create a site that reaps all the benefits of catering to non-native speakers, but without the time-consumption and hassle.
A Simple Guide to WordPress Starter Themes
WordPress
By John Hughes,
WordPress starter themes can help to speed up your development workflow, by providing foundational code that will get you started. If you’re new to theme development, they can also be an excellent teaching tool. In this post, we’ll introduce five stellar examples for you to try out on your next WordPress project!