Paul Swanson
Paul is an experienced web designer with a passion for UX/UI and a contributing editor at VersusWebHosting. He tends to be very picky when it comes to web hosting services. Paul prefers web companies that provide reliable services, without pointless features and eye-catching options.
Paul's article
7 Trending WordPress Ecommerce Themes of 2017
WordPress
By Paul Swanson,
Are you searching for the best ecommerce theme for your WordPress site, or for a client? Take a look at our 7 recommended ecommerce themes of 2017!