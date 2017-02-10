WordPress SSL Plugins to Make Switching to HTTPS Easier

It’s relatively easy to enable SSL (HTTPS) on a WordPress website. Once you’ve purchased or enabled your SSL certificate on your web server, in theory all you need to do is update the home and site URL (in Dashboard > Settings, or using wp-config.php ) and you’re done! In practice however, there can be a few stumbling blocks depending on how your site has been built and configured.

Using SSL secures communication on your website using encryption, keeping traffic between web browser and web server private. Aside from the security benefits, it’s also strongly encouraged by search engines. SSL has even been a ranking factor since 2014. For many years, web browsers have displayed padlocks and various icons to help users identify secure sites, these are now becoming more noticeable. SSL is an important trust factor, however if you need further convincing on why you should be using HTTPS rather than HTTP, check out a recent article on WP Tavern that reports that more than 50% of web traffic is now encrypted. They also dig into some of the current usage statistics.

In this article, I’ll cover some of the popular plugins that I’ve come across, and been recommended by others in the WordPress community. I’ll also list a few useful testing tools that have helped me when troubleshooting both client and server SSL related issues.

It’s worth noting that all modern web browsers are equipped with “Developer Tools”, including several that can assist with SSL and certificate problems.

SSL Plugins for WordPress

WP Force SSL



Active Installs: 20,000+

Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars

Last Updated: 6 months ago

Link: https://en-au.wordpress.org/plugins/wp-force-ssl/

Easy HTTPS Redirection



Active Installs: 20,000+

Rating: 3.8 out of 5 stars

Last Updated: 2 weeks ago

Link: https://en-au.wordpress.org/plugins/https-redirection/

Really Simple SSL



Active Installs: 100,000+

Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars

Last Updated: 6 days ago

Link: https://en-au.wordpress.org/plugins/really-simple-ssl/

SSL Insecure Content Fixer



Active Installs: 60,000+

Rating: 4.9 out of 5 stars

Last Updated: 1 week ago

Link: https://wordpress.org/plugins/ssl-insecure-content-fixer/

SSL Troubleshooting Tools

Qualys SSL Labs



Link: https://www.ssllabs.com/

Why No Padlock



Link: https://www.whynopadlock.com/

SSL Shopper



Link: https://www.sslshopper.com/

Conclusion

SSL/HTTPS is a complex topic, but luckily you don’t need to get your hands too dirty to start using it. There’s a wealth of plugins, guides and troubleshooting tools on the web to help get you up and running.

If you have any other useful tools or plugins you’d recommend, please let us know in the comments below.