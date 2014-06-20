Reza's articles
How to Build a Lyrics Website with Laravel Scout and Algolia
By Reza Lavarian,
Let's build a Laravel powered lyrics website and give it the superpower of rapid fuzzy searching with Algolia and Laravel Scout!
Easily Add Social Logins to Your App with Socialite
By Reza Lavarian,
Implementing social logins is making your head explode? Oauth to complex? No more! With Socialite, it's done in 30 minutes, for ANY social service.
RESTful Remote Object Proxies with ProxyManager
By Reza Lavarian,
What are proxies? How can we use them? And what kind of advanced use cases can we think of? Let's perform some RESTful remote miracles with ProxyManager!
Framework-Agnostic PHP Cronjobs Made Easy with Crunz!
By Reza Lavarian,
Crunz is a framework-agnostic library for scheduling and defining cronjobs wholly in PHP. Commit them to VCS, edit without server access, and more!
Quick Tip: Convenience Hacks for Passing Data to Views
By Reza Lavarian,
A couple of helper methods for quickly and effectively passing larger numbers of variables to views from your controllers
Hassle-Free Filesystem Operations during Testing? Yes Please!
By Reza Lavarian,
Here's a quick way to get rid of filesystem troubles (cleanup anyone?) when practicing TDD - virtual file systems!
Disco with Design Patterns: A Fresh Look at Dependency Injection
By Reza Lavarian,
We build a basic framework with a new dependency injection container called Disco, explaining all the confusing concepts along the way. Join us!
An Overview of PHPUnit 5 – What’s New? What’s Coming?
By Reza Lavarian,
Did you miss the PHPUnit 5 train? Hop on board and find out what's new!
A Comprehensive Guide to Using Cronjobs
By Reza Lavarian,
A comprehensive introduction into cronjobs - how to use them, how to interpret the crontab format, and more
An In-depth Walkthrough of Supercharging Apps with Blackfire
By Reza Lavarian,
M. Lavaryen explains the Blackfire profiler in depth and demonstrates its use on a simple script, laying the groundwork for further exploration on your end!
Feature Toggling Explained with Qandidate’s Toggle
By Reza Lavarian,
Ever wondered how to quickly add that "Xmas mode" or holiday promotion to your site? Feature toggling to the rescue! Check out Qandidate's Toggle!
Filling out PDF Forms with PDFtk and PHP
By Reza Lavarian,
Reza explains how we can use PDFtk to fill out PDF forms programmatically, and then builds a class around the functionality to make things even easier!
Meet Elixir, the Laravel Way of Compiling Assets
By Reza Lavarian,
Reza goes through Elixir, a Laravel addon for front-end asset management. Compilation, minification, optimization, versioning and more - check it out!
How Laravel Facades Work and How to Use Them Elsewhere
By Reza Lavarian,
M. Reza explains how Laravel's facades work and shows you how to reimplement them in any non-Laravel project! Facades in Silex? Yes please!
Managing Cronjobs with Laravel
By Reza Lavarian,
Reza Lavaryan demonstrates the use of Laravel's task scheduler - a solution to version controller cronjobs and advanced Laravel Artisan commands!
Dynamic Menu Builder for Bootstrap 3: Item and Link
By Reza Lavarian,
Reza Lavaryan wraps up his fleximenu series by writing the last two classes for our menu builder - Item and Link.
Dynamic Menu Builder for Bootstrap 3: Menu Manager
By Reza Lavarian,
Reza Lavaryan introduces an implementation of a menu builder for Twitter Bootstrap 3 by building a Menu Manager class for part 1 of this series