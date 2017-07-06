Christian is a tech geek from Austin TX (USA), living in Vienna (Austria) who devotes most of his time to his girlfriend, company, students and different projects. He's a teacher, hacker, IoT-er, and cryptocurrency enthusiast, and you can find him over at https://blog.haschek.at.
Christian's article
How to Defend Your Website with Zip Bombs
PHP
By Christian Haschek,
Christian shows you how to deliver unexpected and large amounts of data (zip bombs) to people who might be attempting to access or crawl your server.