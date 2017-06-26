Dino Londis
Dino works for a multinational law firm as an information security engineer. He writes for Dice, and has written for Information Week and Dark Reading.
Dino's articles
Protecting the Web Assets of Cryptocurrency Exchanges
The rise of bitcoin is grabbing the attention of hackers who could get rich with a single successful raid.
Developing the User Experience in Your Enterprise Applications
This article discusses the importance of considering UX in enterprise applications, to remember that the ones who build it are different to the end users.
Why the IoT Threatens Your WordPress Site (and How to Fix It)
The Internet of Things has brought unprecedented security challenges to the web. Dino Londis looks at why, and what you can do to protect your site.
How to Choose a DDoS Protection Service for Your Websites
Dino Londis takes a look at the factors you should consider when selecting your website's DDoS protection service.