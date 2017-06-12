Bootstrap Native: Using Bootstrap Components without jQuery
By Giulio Mainardi,
Giulio Mainardi introduces the Native JavaScript for Bootstrap project (Bootstrap Native), which provides vanilla JavaScript Bootstrap components.
By Giulio Mainardi,
Giulio Mainardi introduces the Native JavaScript for Bootstrap project (Bootstrap Native), which provides vanilla JavaScript Bootstrap components.
By Jorge Bucaran,
Jorge Bucaran introduces HyperApp, a tiny, 1kb library with a compact API, built-in state management, and unrivaled, small bundle size.
By Michiel Mulders,
Michiel Mulders compares Heroku and Now.sh, showing how to deploy Node apps to each service and looking at additional features like monitoring and logging.
By Graham Cox,
Ember.js lets you scaffold and build complex frontend web applications quickly. Graham Cox explores this popular, batteries-included JavaScript framework.
By Ahmed Bouchefra,
Ahmed Bouchefra introduces Preact, a lightweight version of React with a growing community that's well suited to high-performance apps and slow 2G networks.
By Ardian Haxha,
Ardian Haxha introduces WrapAPI, a tool that makes it very easy to extract data from websites and create APIs from that data.
By Michael Wanyoike,
Michael Wanyoike introduces Redux, a framework that helps build complex projects in way that's easy to scale and maintain.
By Jonathan Saring,
Jonathan explains how to share React components with a team and across different projects --- without changing source code, file structure or tooling.
By Jatin Shridhar,
Jatin Shridhar pushes through JS framework fatigue to introduce Next.js, a simple yet customizable solution to building production-ready SPAs.
By Vasu K,
Vasu walks through various strategies for modeling state, explaining when each of them can be used.
By Camilo Reyes,
Camilo Reyes explores what it takes to unit test React components and the thought process required for making components testable.
By Roger Jin,
Roger Jin explains how to get data from asynchronous APIs when using server-rendered React code.
By Prasanna Mahendiran,
Prasanna Mahendiran provides tips on structuring asynchronous requests in a React-Redux application.
By Hrishi Mittal,
In this hands-on tutorial, Hrishi Mittal shows how to build an idea board React app that works with a Rails 5.1 API.
By Michael Wanyoike,
MobX is popular for React state management, but how does it measure up to Redux? Michael Wanyoike compares both and shows how to migrate from Redux to MobX
By Swizec Teller,
Use React and D3.js to build declarative, reusable visualization components. Swizec Teller waxes lyrical about the benefits of combining these two libraries
By Dan Prince,
Dan Prince shows how to build a Todo app using React, Redux, and Immutable.js.
By Sophia Shoemaker,
In this post, we're going to learn how to create a music player using some of the new features in React 16.
By Chris Laughlin,
Chris Laughlin takes a look at some of the options for applying CSS styles to React components, and introduces the styled-components library.
By Yaphi Berhanu,
Many people try learning JavaScript and then give up. Yaphi Berhanu looks at 9 common mistakes and gives you tips to overcome them and master JavaScript!
By Roman Lubushkin,
Do you need to chart date or time-based data? Roman Lubushkin takes a look at AnyStock, a JavaScript stock and financial charting library from AnyChart.
By Beardscript,
Paul Orac shows you how to create a realtime, multiplayer version of tic-tac-toe using Meteor. Learn to quickly prototype full-stack JavaScript applications
By Yomi Eluwande,
Learn to easily create different kinds of charts and visualizations for your Vue.js applications, using these three wrappers for the Chart.js library.
By Camilo Reyes,
Tired of learning yet another framework? Camilo Reyes teaches you how to implement the MVC design pattern (model-view-controller) in vanilla JavaScript.
By Michael Wanyoike,
Display live search results for your search as you type. Michael Wanyoike looks at 14 exceptionally nice jQuery Search plugins to do the hard work for you.
By Ivan Jovanovic,
Ivan Jovanovic introduces the basic concepts of reactive programming and explains why he's ditching React for Cycle.js, a functional reactive JS framework.
By Jatin Shridhar,
Need to deploy multiple Docker containers? Jatin Shridar looks at Kubernetes: a tool for automated deployment, scaling, and management of docker containers.
By Chris Laughlin,
Take the pain out of updating your code using jscodeshift to automate the changes. Chris Laughlin introduces explains how to create and apply codemods.
By Chasen Le Hara,
Learn to build a real-time issue list app with CanJS, a set of client-side JS libraries, and the GitHub API. Chasen Le Hara shows you step-by-step.
By Moustapha Diouf,
Moustapha Diouf walks through the his process for designing & building his side project: a fullstack JavaScript Trello clone using React, Redux, and Node.js