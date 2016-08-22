Nilson is a full-stack web developer who has been working with computers and the web for over a decade. A former hardware technician, and network administrator. Nilson is now currently co-founder and developer of a company developing web applications for the construction industry. You can also find Nilson on the SitePoint Forums as a mentor.
Nilson's articles
A Guide to Serverless Functions and How to Deploy Them
By Nilson Jacques,
How can you run code without servers? Learn all about serverless functions, their pros and cons, and situations where you might want to use them.
Working with Forms in React
By Nilson Jacques,
Learn the basics of using forms in React: how to allow users to add or edit info, and how to work with input controls, validation, and 3rd-party libraries.
15 React Interview Questions with Solutions
By Nilson Jacques,
Prepare for React interview questions that are key to understanding and working effectively with React, with additional links for further learning.
Build a Command Line Weather App in Deno
By Nilson Jacques,
Nilson Jacques explains how to install the Deno runtime and how to create a command-line weather program to return a city's weather forecast.
Node.js vs Deno: What You Need to Know
By Nilson Jacques,
When should you choose Node over its newer, secure runtime rival, Deno? Understand the differences between Deno and Node.js, as well as the similarities.
Learn Deno: A Secure JavaScript & TypeScript Runtime
By Nilson Jacques,
Deno is a secure, Node-like JavaScript and TypeScript runtime that lets you write programs in either language and execute them from the command line.
Build a Countdown Timer in Just 18 Lines of JavaScript
By Yaphi Berhanu, Nilson Jacques,
Yaphi Berhanu creates a JavaScript clock widget to demonstrate how coding your own components (and not using plugins) leads to leaner, more efficient code.
How to Build and Structure a Node.js MVC Application
By James Kolce, Nilson Jacques,
Nilson and James show how to build a basic Node.js note-taking app using MVC architecture and Hapi.js, SQLite, Sequelize.js and Pug.
Quick Tip: Configuring NGINX and SSL with Node.js
By Nilson Jacques,
Nilson Jacques shows how to use NGINX as a reverse proxy for a Node.js app and to handle the static resources, and he then shows how to configure SSL.
Get Started Writing Class-based Vue.js Apps in TypeScript
By Nilson Jacques,
Let's take a look and see how you can start taking advantage of TypeScript's static typing and class-based components in your Vue.js code today.
How to Replace jQuery with Vue
By Nilson Jacques,
Nilson takes a shot at convincing you that using Vue.js doesn’t have to be a headache, and will help you write better code faster, even for basic projects.
Introducing Axios, a Popular, Promise-based HTTP Client
By Nilson Jacques,
Nilson Jacques provides a beginner's guide to Axios, a Fetch API alternative and popular, promise-based HTTP client for the browser and Node.js.
ES6 in Action: Symbols and Their Uses
By Nilson Jacques,
Symbols, a new primitive type, are one of the lesser-known features of ES6. Nonetheless, they can come in quite handy, as Nilson Jacques demonstrates.
Modern JavaScript Development Is Hard
By Nilson Jacques,
Has JavaScript become overly complicated? In this editorial, Nilson Jacques responds to those who are unhappy with the state of modern web development.
Editorial: To Benchmark, or Not to Benchmark?
By Nilson Jacques,
In this week's editorial, Nilson Jacques asks whether JS benchmark results are all they're cracked up to be, and should we be bothered about speed anyway?
Writing Better JavaScript with Flow
By Nilson Jacques,
In this article Nilson Jacques introduces you to Flow, its main features, & how to integrate it into your project to discover bugs in your JavaScript code.
Simplifying Asynchronous Coding with Async Functions
By Joe Zimmerman, Nilson Jacques,
Joe Zimmermann takes a look at async functions (which are coming our way in ES2017) and how we might use them today to avoid the callback pyramid of doom.
Life after JavaScript: The Benefits of Learning a 2nd Language
By Nilson Jacques,
How many programming languages do you know? In this editorial, Nilson Jacques takes a look at some of the benefits of making time to look beyond JavaScript.
Behind the Scenes: A Look at SitePoint’s Peer Review Program
By Nilson Jacques,
Nilson Jacques takes a look at how SitePoint uses peer review to help ensure we publish high-quality content, and gives you the opportunity to get involved.
SitePoint Needs You: The 2017 JavaScript Survey
By Nilson Jacques,
Nilson Jacques asks you to help SitePoint make the JavaScript channel even better this year by taking our 10-question JavaScript survey.
Editorial: 2016 – the Year in Re-Vue
By Nilson Jacques,
Nilson Jacques explains why 2016 has been a good year for Vue.js and why you should check it out, in his end-of-year editorial.
Editorial: Are You Writing ES6 JavaScript Yet?
By Nilson Jacques,
Nilson Jacques takes a quick look at the status of ES6 JavaScript, its rate of adoption among developers, and asks - are you writing modern JS yet?
Editorial: Are We Heading for Package Manager Fatigue?
By Nilson Jacques,
Nilson Jacques takes a look at the recent announcement of Yarn package manager, what it has to offer, and whether it's worth making the switch.
Editorial: A Spotlight on Interesting JavaScript Projects
By Nilson Jacques,
Let's share some of the many unusual and interesting JavaScript projects out there and help to inspire each other to build new and exciting things.
File Bundling and HTTP/2: Rethinking Best Practices
By Nilson Jacques,
File bundling is the norm for JS apps these days. With the adoption of the HTTP/2 protocol, Nilson Jacques asks whether its time to rethink this practice.