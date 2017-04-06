Skip to main content

Ado Kukic

Ado Kukic

Ado is a full-stack developer and technical writer at Auth0. Mixing his passion of programming and education, he creates tutorials, courses, and other educational content focusing on security, authentication, and much more. On the front-end, he prefers Angular 2, while on the backend he flip-flops between Node.js and Golang.

Ado's articles