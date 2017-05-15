JavaScript
By Nilson Jacques

Modern JavaScript Development Is Hard

By Nilson Jacques

It’s not uncommon these days to see people complaining about just how complex JavaScript development seems to have become. I can have some sympathy with that view when it’s coming from someone new to the language.

If you’re learning JS, it won’t take long for you to be exposed to the enormity of the ecosystem and the sheer number of moving pieces you need to understand (at least conceptually) to build a modern web application.

Package management, linting, transpilation, module bundling, minification, source maps, frameworks, unit testing, hot reloading… it can’t be denied that this is a lot more complex that just including a couple script tags in your page and FTPing it up to the server.

Some people who have been involved with web development for years are still pining for those ‘good old days’, and it’s this kind of complaining that I have much less sympathy for. One such comment I read this last week claimed that web development had been hijacked by those who enjoy using the command line and writing JSON config files.

For a long time, JavaScript was looked upon by many as a joke; a toy language whose only real use was to add non-essential eye-candy, such as mouseover changes, and was often a source of weird errors and broken pages. The language is still not taken seriously by some today, despite having made much progress since those early days. It’s not hard to have some sympathy with PHP developers.

For better or for worse, JavaScript was (and still is) the only language supported natively by the vast majority of web browsers. The community has worked hard to improve the language itself, and to provide the tooling to help build production-grade apps. I find it ironic that now people attack JavaScript development fo being “too complicated”. Unfortunately, you just can’t have it both ways.

JavaScript developers are now some of the most in-demand (and well compensated) in the industry. Is there any reason to think that it should be ‘easy’? Try talking to a Java or a .NET developer; both these technologies have large ecosystems and build tooling set ups for developing production-quality apps. And as for config files, many Java tools have XML files coming out of their… ears.

A lot of JavaScript tutorials often include things like module bundling and transpilation because writing modular code with the latest language features are skills that are in demand in the job market. They are the necessary pieces for build large, complex applications in a team environment. Keep in mind that a lot of these build tools and development techniques are entirely optional. No one is forcing you to use them for your projects. Like all tools, they are a trade-off: they solve specific problems, at the cost of increasing your project’s complexity (in one form or another). Nothing is stopping you writing plain old ES5 JavaScript files and linking them to your HTML with script tags. You can even pull in frameworks like React and Vue from CDNs if you want to.

Are you happy with JavaScript’s evolution, or has modern web development taken all the joy out of coding for you? I’d be very interested to hear your thoughts on this, so please let me know in the comments or on Twitter.

PS. If you are new to JavaScript development or are coming back to the language after an extended break, be sure to check back tomorrow for our guide to the anatomy of a modern JavaScript application!

  • johnbrowe

    Totally agree, users demand good UX which in most cases means complex JS.

  • It’s not the pervasive and widespread adoption of JavaScript as language that’s frustrated me. In my opinion, it’s all of these new libraries that keep coming down claiming to be the best thing since sliced bread. And not in one instance have I observed anyone really say: “If you’re looking to do “A” then go with AngularJS, but if “B” then you should really consider going with server-side “Node.js”. And on and on it goes, ad nauseum. And by the way, I’ve been a programmer for almost 17 years and I don’t recall once complaining about JavaScript being “too hard.”

    I’m a happy (mostly) .NET developer for the past nine or so of my nearly two decades. I’ve also programmed in Java and PHP and Python…. and I’ve dabbled in Ruby. Again, the frustration comes about with what do you learn because what’s hot today doesn’t seem to be hot next year or even next month. Not to mention you have employers these days with completely unrealistic expectations on what you are REQUIRED to know, and if you don’t know it you’re frowned upon as somehow less than a modern professional or even competent programmer. The JS pundits really need to stop the hatin. Not that this is the fault of any of these JavaScript libraries or those who created them. But it does leave me feeling like I’m trying to navigate my way through one after another of “bad startups”. By my count, we aren’t going to get left behind we already have been in a lot of respects.

    Most frustrating is in all of these new 10 billion tomes on JavaScript at an easy 300 pages each (present SitePoint authors excepted), you don’t really see many out there saying: “Oh, you have an existing mammoth .NET or HTML project or otherwise talking with SQL Server (mostly) and maybe some hooks off on a Python/PostgreSQL or MongoDB API? Well here’s how to clearly and concisely integrate AngularJS, Vue, Elm, or any of the others into your project and use it in a REAL way with tangible results. Not every project that could benefit from JavaScript is a new project speaking “Hello, World” to tens of thousands of users.

    While your article is sound about the state of JavaScript today, I have to fundamentally disagree with your premise about we old timers not loving JavaScript. If you’re in any doubt, look at the reception of jQuery. It’s the sheer volume of tools being thrown at us today and being commanded to “learn it all” if you want any respect that makes me grind my teeth and throw up my hands.

    • IMHO, never use Angular… ;-) I prefer React + single-state tree (redux or similar). As to when to use the server, if you can have node on the server, you can get fairly tight coupling and cross-environment support between browser and server cleanly. As to refactoring existing projects, I feel your pain…

      For me, with .Net projects, usually first establish that all devs must have a dev setup of the current version of node installed… then, I’ll add a package.json to every web project that gets published, and an npm install script (that gets run with my project prebuild) and an `npm run build` that gets run as a postbuild script. This way, it just works… Then I’ll go about creating minified versions of existing scripts, or other configuration steps, usually avoiding anything sweeping on a first pass… Then I’ll work towards setting up webpack bundles, and getting the primary scripts lines up out of NPM instead of whatever mishmash of script libraries there are… usually just a base.js that will import/require all the main library modules… then replace all references, this will often clean up 2-3 versions of jquery and the like… I’ll also setup window.* globals as needed by jquery/bootstrap/etc. From there, I’ll start refactoring section/page.js files and try to make them more modern and using modules… this takes a while, but at the end most pages only include 2-3 scripts… there’s 1 for the site with all the common modules… 1 for each layout/masterpage used for sections of the site, and 1 for each page/component that is specifically bound… outward from there, new development can be done with modern syntax and pages can be refactored much more easily… that’s just my take on it, and I’ve done it a few times now.

      • Very much appreciate not only your reply but the excellent, respectful, and helpful intent by which you delivered it. Thank you!

  • Recently, I started a brand new React project, router v4 was near release, and a few other bits that were new (to me), using Webpack 2 for the first time, and a few other bits… to be honest, it was about as frustrating an experience as I’ve had in bootstrapping a new project. Now, it’s not as frustrating, but it’s really the first time I felt *that* frustrated, so I can feel the pain of a lot of others.

    That said, I would never want to go back to the old days of manually bundling, or using script runners for bundle/reduce… Or doing manual namespacing in JS to avoid collisions in a large project. Modern ES6 (or node/cjs) modules are much cleaner, and you can take my Babel before browsers support all the current stage-2+ features I use from my cold dead fingers. It’ll bee 3-4 years before that really happens. And it will be weird the transition from build/deploy bundling to JS modules from the browser, and HTTP2 server-push. I still prefer the way JS is written today vs any time before.

    I use a lot of async functions, and some ES6 classes (sparingly) where needed. There are a lot of great things in writing modern JS. The flip side is evaluating modules in npm, and keeping up with some of the proliferation without falling into the trap before they’re ready, or likely to take established roots.

