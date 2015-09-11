Yaphi Berhanu is a web developer who loves helping people boost their coding skills. He writes tips and tricks at http://simplestepscode.com. In his completely unbiased opinion, he suggests checking it out.
Yaphi's articles
Build a Countdown Timer in Just 18 Lines of JavaScript
By Yaphi Berhanu, Nilson Jacques,
Yaphi Berhanu creates a JavaScript clock widget to demonstrate how coding your own components (and not using plugins) leads to leaner, more efficient code.
How to Make a Simple JavaScript Quiz
By Yaphi Berhanu, James Hibbard,
Yaphi and James walk you through making your own simple JavaScript quiz. This is a fun exercise and a great way to learn a variety of coding techniques.
Quick Tip: Get URL Parameters with JavaScript
By Yaphi Berhanu, James Hibbard,
Yaphi and James show how to parse and manipulate URL parameters using only vanilla JavaScript.
Learning JavaScript: 9 Common Mistakes That Are Holding You Back
By Yaphi Berhanu,
Many people try learning JavaScript and then give up. Yaphi Berhanu looks at 9 common mistakes and gives you tips to overcome them and master JavaScript!
What Tutorials Don’t Tell You: How to Approach Projects
By Yaphi Berhanu,
Yaphi Berhanu demonstrates how to plan your web dev projects, making them an iterative process and breaking large problems into small bite-size pieces.
Projects Can Sometimes Be the Worst Way to Learn JavaScript
By Yaphi Berhanu,
Yaphi Berhanu explains why trying to learn JavaScript by working on projects can be misguided, and offers tips on a better approach.
Quick Tip: Add or Remove a CSS Class with Vanilla JavaScript
By Yaphi Berhanu,
Yaphi Berhanu demonstrates two different methods for adding and removing a CSS class to DOM elements with vanilla JavaScript. No jQuery required!
Make a Simple JavaScript Slideshow without jQuery
By Yaphi Berhanu,
Yaphi walks you step-by-step through creating a slideshow with JavaScript and CSS, with practical tips on ensuring accessibility for all.
Six Simple Mind Tricks to Help You Learn JavaScript Faster
By Yaphi Berhanu,
Nowadays, there's so much to learn and very often so little time. Yaphi Berhanu shares six simple mind tricks you can use today to learn JavaScript faster.
5 Responsive Design Pitfalls and How to Avoid Them
By Yaphi Berhanu,
Yaphi Berhanu lists 5 responsive design pitfalls and offers suggestions on how to avoid them.