Chris's articles
Learn Remotion: Create Animated Video with HTML, CSS & React
JavaScript
By Chris Laughlin,
You don't need fancy video-editing software to create videos containing text, animations, colors, and shapes. Learn how to do it in React with Remotion!
A Beginner’s Guide to the Micro Frontend Architecture
JavaScript
By Chris Laughlin,
Learn about micro-frontends, an architecture pattern for building scalable web apps and user interactions, like a sliced-up single-page app.
Styling in React: From External CSS to Styled Components
JavaScript
By Chris Laughlin,
Chris Laughlin takes a look at some of the options for applying CSS styles to React components, and introduces the styled-components library.
Refactor Code in Your Lunch Break: Getting Started with Codemods
JavaScript
By Chris Laughlin,
Take the pain out of updating your code using jscodeshift to automate the changes. Chris Laughlin introduces explains how to create and apply codemods.