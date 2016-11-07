James's articles
Building Microservices with Deno, Reno, and PostgreSQL
By James Wright,
Here's everything you need to know about building microservices with Deno, Reno (a thin routing library for Deno), and PostgreSQL.
Compile-time Immutability in TypeScript
By James Wright,
James Wright explores the possibilities for using constructs to achieve compile-time immutability in TypeScript with const assertions and recursive types.
Function Composition in JavaScript with Array.prototype.reduceRight
By James Wright,
James Wright explains dynamic function composition in JavaScript using other functions.
How to Build a Coach Holiday Showcase with WRLD
By James Wright,
Using WRLD's map designer, we will build a map for a coach holiday, which we will then integrate into a Node.js-powered website.
ES6 (ES2015) and Beyond: Understanding JavaScript Versioning
By James Wright,
James explains the process of JavaScript versioning, covering the history of JavaScript and explaining the process by which yearly releases are organized.
Learning JavaScript Test-Driven Development by Example
By James Wright,
James Wright introduces test-driven development and walks through creating and refactoring a simple form validation library, step-by-step, as an example.
Web Audio API: Add Bandwidth-Friendly Sound to Your Web Page
By James Wright,
James Wright introduces you to the Web Audio API and demonstrates how to add notification sounds to a user interface in an bandwidth-friendly manner.