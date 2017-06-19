How to Build a Real-Time GitHub Issue To-Do List with CanJS

How to Build a Real-Time GitHub Issue To-Do List with CanJSBy Chasen Le Hara
CanJS is a collection of front-end libraries that make it easier to build complex and innovative web apps that are maintainable over a long period of time. It’s broken up into dozens of individual packages, so you can pick-and-choose what you’d like in your application without being bogged down by a huge 100kb+ dependency.
CanJS promotes the MVVM (Model-View-ViewModel) architecture with the following key packages:
- can-component for custom elements
- can-connect for communicating with APIs
- can-define for observables
- can-stache for Handlebars-like templating
In this tutorial, we’re going to make a to-do list app that uses a GitHub repository’s issue list as its source. Our app will update in real-time thanks to GitHub’s Webhook API and we’ll be able to reorder issues thanks to jQuery UI’s sortable interaction.
You can find the finished source code for this app on GitHub. Here’s what the final app will look like:
MVVM in CanJS
Before we start our project for this tutorial, let’s dive into what MVVM means within a CanJS application.
Data Models
The “Model” in MVVM is for your data model: a representation of the data within your application. Our app deals with individual issues and a list of issues, so these are the data types that we have in our model.
In CanJS, we use can-define/list/list and can-define/map/map to represent arrays and objects, respectively. These are observable types of data that will automatically update the View or ViewModel (in MVVM) when they change.
For example, our app will have an
Issue type like this:
import DefineMap from 'can-define/map/map';
const Issue = DefineMap.extend('Issue', {
id: 'number',
title: 'string',
sort_position: 'number',
body: 'string'
});
Each instance of
Issue will have four properties:
id,
title,
sort_position, and
body. When a value is set,
can-define/map/map will convert that value to the type specified above, unless the value is
null or
undefined. For example, setting the
id to the string
"1" will give the
id property the number value
1, while setting it to
null will actually make it
null.
We’ll define a type for arrays of issues like this:
import DefineList from 'can-define/list/list';
Issue.List = DefineList.extend('IssueList', {
'#': Issue
});
The # property on a
can-define/list/list will convert any item in the list to the specified type, so any item in an
Issue.List will be an
Issue instance.
View Templates
The “view” in a web application is the HTML user interface with which users interact. CanJS can render HTML with a few different template syntaxes, including can-stache, which is similar to Mustache and Handlebars.
Here’s a simple example of a
can-stache template:
<ol>
{{#each issues}}
<li>
{{title}}
</li>
{{/each}}
</ol>
In the above example, we use {{#each}} to iterate through a list of
issues, then show the
title of each issue with
{{title}}. Any changes to the
issues list or the issue titles will cause the DOM to be updated (e.g. an
li will be added to the DOM if a new issue is added to the list).
View Models
The ViewModel in MVVM is the glue code between the Model and View. Any logic that can’t be contained within the model but is necessary for the view is provided by the ViewModel.
In CanJS, a
can-stache template is rendered with a ViewModel. Here’s a really simple example:
import stache from 'can-stache';
const renderer = stache('{{greeting}} world');
const viewModel = {greeting: 'Hello'};
const fragment = renderer(viewModel);
console.log(fragment.textContent);// Logs “Hello world”
Components
The concept that ties all of these things together is a component (or custom element). Components are useful for grouping functionality together and making things reusable across your entire app.
In CanJS, a can-component is made up of a view (
can-stache file), a view-model (
can-define/map/map), and (optionally) an object that can listen for JavaScript events.
import Component from 'can-component';
import DefineMap from 'can-define/map/map';
import stache from 'can-stache';
const HelloWorldViewModel = DefineMap.extend('HelloWorldVM', {
greeting: {value: 'Hello'},
showExclamation: {value: true}
});
Component.extend({
tag: 'hello-world',
view: stache('{{greeting}} world{{#if showExclamation}}!{{/if}}'),
ViewModel: HelloWorldViewModel,
events: {
'{element} click': () => {
this.viewModel.showExclamation = !this.viewModel.showExclamation;
}
}
});
const template = stache('hello-world');
document.body.appendChild(template);
In the example above, our template will either show “Hello world!” or just “Hello world” (no exclamation mark), depending on whether the user has clicked our custom element.
These four concepts are all you need to know to build a CanJS app! Our example app will use these four ideas to build a full-fledged MVVM app.
Prerequisites for this tutorial
Before getting started, install a recent version of Node.js. We’ll use npm to install a backend server that will handle the communication with GitHub’s API.
Additionally, if you don’t already have a GitHub account, sign up for one.
Set up our local project
Let’s start by creating a new directory for our project and switching to that new directory:
mkdir canjs-github
cd canjs-github
Now let’s create the files we’ll need for our project:
touch app.css app.js index.html
We’ll use
app.css for our styles,
app.js for our JavaScript, and
index.html for the user interface (UI).
CanJS Hello World
Let’s get coding! First, we’re going to add this to our
index.html file:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<title>CanJS GitHub Issues To-Do List</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.3.7/css/bootstrap.min.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="app.css">
</head>
<body>
<script type="text/stache" id="app-template">
<div class="container">
<div class="row">
<div class="col-md-8 col-md-offset-2">
<h1 class="page-header text-center">
{{pageTitle}}
</h1>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</script>
<script type="text/stache" id="github-issues-template">
</script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/jquery@3/dist/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://code.jquery.com/ui/1.12.1/jquery-ui.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/can@3/dist/global/can.all.js"></script>
<script src="/socket.io/socket.io.js"></script>
<script src="app.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
This has a bunch of different parts, so let’s break it down:
- The two
linkelements in the
headare the stylesheets for our project. We’re using Bootstrap for some base styles and we’ll have some customizations in
app.css
- The first
scriptelement (with
id="app-template") contains the root template for our app
- The second
scriptelement (with
id="github-issues-template") will contain the template for the
github-issuescomponent we will create later in this tutorial
- The
scriptelements at the end of the page load our dependencies: jQuery, jQuery UI, CanJS, Socket.io, and our app code
In our app, we’ll use jQuery UI (which depends on jQuery) to sort the issues with drag and drop. We’ve included
can.all.js so we have access to every CanJS module; normally, you would want to use a module loader like StealJS or webpack, but that’s outside the scope of this article. We’ll use Socket.io to receive events from GitHub to update our app in real-time.
Next, let’s add some styles to our
app.css file:
form {
margin: 1em 0 2em 0;
}
.list-group .drag-background {
background-color: #dff0d8;
}
.text-overflow {
overflow: hidden;
text-overflow: ellipsis;
white-space: nowrap;
}
Lastly, let’s add some code to our
app.js file:
var AppViewModel = can.DefineMap.extend('AppVM', {
pageTitle: {
type: "string",
value: "GitHub Issues",
}
});
var appVM = new AppViewModel();
var template = can.stache.from('app-template');
var appFragment = template(appVM);
document.body.appendChild(appFragment);
Let’s break the JavaScript down:
can.DefineMapis used for declaring custom observable object types
AppViewModelis the observable object type that will serve as the root view-model for our app
pageTitleis a property of all
AppViewModelinstances that defaults to the value
GitHub Issues
appVMis a new instance of our app’s view-model
can.stache.fromconverts the contents of a
scripttag into a function that renders the template
appFragmentis a document fragment of the rendered template with the
appVMdata
document.body.appendChildtakes a DOM node and appends it to the HTML body
Note: The
can.all.jsscript in our page makes a
canglobal variable that we can use to access any CanJS module. For example, the
can-stachemodule is available to our script as
can.stache.
If you open
index.html in your browser, you’ll see something like this:
There’s one error in the console because we haven’t set up our real-time Socket.io server yet. Let’s do that next.
Set up our server
GitHub’s Webhooks API can send server notifications whenever something changes within a repository. Instead of spending time writing the server code, I’ve made the github-issue-server npm module that will:
- Set up a ngrok server to receive the GitHub Webhook events
- Make authenticated requests to the GitHub API when we create issues in our UI
- Use Socket.io for real-time communication with our UI
- Serve the files in our project directory
- Add a
sort_positionproperty to every issue
- Persist the list of our issues and their
sort_positionto a local
issues.jsonfile
In order for the server to communicate with GitHub through authenticated requests, we need to create a personal access token:
- Go to github.com/settings/tokens/new
- Enter a Token description (I called mine “CanJS GitHub Issue To-do List”)
- Select the
public_reposcope
- Click on Generate token
- On the next page, click the Copy Token clipboard icon next to the token
Now we can install the server. We’ll use npm to create a package.json and install the
github-issue-server:
npm init -y
npm install github-issue-server
To start our server, run the following command, replacing ACCESS_TOKEN with the personal access token that you copied from GitHub:
node node_modules/github-issue-server/ ACCESS_TOKEN
Your server will start up and say something like:
Started up server, available at:
http://localhost:8080/
Started up ngrok server, webhook available at:
https://829s1522.ngrok.io/api/webhook
The
ngrok server address will have a different subdomain that is unique to you.
Now, if we open the
localhost or
ngrok.io addresses in our browser, we’ll see the same home page as before, except this time there won’t be any errors in our console:
Create a GitHub Issues Component
In CanJS, a component is a custom element that has a view (a stache template) and a view model (which connects your data model to the view). Components are useful for grouping functionality together and making it reusable across your entire app.
Let’s create a
github-issues component that will be used to list all our GitHub issues and add new ones!
First, we’ll add this to the top of our
app.js file:
var GitHubIssuesVM = can.DefineMap.extend('GitHubIssuesVM', {
pageTitle: 'string'
});
can.Component.extend({
tag: 'github-issues',
view: can.stache.from('github-issues-template'),
ViewModel: GitHubIssuesVM
});
GitHubIssuesVM is defined as the view-model for our component. Each instance of the component will have its own
pageTitle property which will be rendered in the HTML view.
Second, let’s define the template for the
github-issues element:
<script type="text/stache" id="github-issues-template">
<h1 class="page-header text-center">
{{pageTitle}}
</h1>
</script>
Notice the
{{pageTitle}} syntax, which renders the
pageTitle in our view-model to the template.
Lastly, let’s replace the header we have in our HTML:
<h1 class="page-header text-center">
{{pageTitle}}
</h1>
…with our new custom element:
<github-issues {page-title}="pageTitle" />
In the above code, we’re passing the
pageTitle property from our app’s view-model to the
github-issues component. The
{page-title} syntax is one-way binding from the parent template to the child component, which means that any changes in the parent will be propagated to the child, but no changes in the child will affect the parent. CanJS supports both one-way and two-way data binding. We’ll look at examples of two-way data binding later.
Our page should look exactly the same as before, except now it has this HTML structure:
Set up the GitHub repo
Our app is going to make a to-do list out of the issues within a GitHub repository (repo), so we’ll need to configure a GitHub repo for our app.
If you already have a repo you want to use, great! Otherwise, create one now.
Now that we have a repo, go to its Settings page, click on Webhooks, then click on Add webhook. After authenticating, you can fill out the form:
- Copy the
ngrokserver address from your local server to the Payload URL field (the address is something like
https://829s1522.ngrok.io/api/webhook)
- Select
application/jsonas the Content type
- Click on Let me select individual events and select the Issues checkbox
- gfgf
- Click the Add webhook button to finish the process
Now, whenever the list of issues in your repo changes, your local server will receive those Webhook events. Let’s test it out!
Create an issue in your GitHub repo by going to the Issues tab in GitHub. If you create an issue called “Test issue”, you’ll see the following message in your command-line interface:
Received “opened” action from GitHub for issue “Test issue”
List the GitHub Issues
Now that we have some issues in our GitHub repository, let’s show those issues in our UI!
First, we’ll create an observable
Issue type that will be the model for our issue data. Add this to the top of your
app.js file:
var Issue = can.DefineMap.extend('Issue', {
seal: false
}, {
id: 'number',
title: 'string',
sort_position: 'number',
body: 'string'
});
Each
Issue instance will have
id,
title,
sort_position, and
body properties. Because GitHub issues have a lot of other properties than just the ones we’re modeling here, we’ll set seal to
false so errors aren’t thrown when other properties come through the GitHub API.
Second, let’s create a
can.DefineList type for arrays of issues:
Issue.List = can.DefineList.extend('IssueList', {
'#': Issue
});
Third, we’ll configure a can-set.Algebra so
can-connect knows about two special properties:
id is a unique identifier for each issue and we’ll use
sort with
Issue.getList to retrieve the issues in a particular order.
Issue.algebra = new can.set.Algebra(
can.set.props.id('id'),
can.set.props.sort('sort')
);
Last, we’ll connect the
Issue and
Issue.List types to our server endpoint. Make sure you replace GITHUB_ORG/GITHUB_REPO with the info for your repo:
Issue.connection = can.connect.superMap({
url: '/api/github/repos/GITHUB_ORG/GITHUB_REPO/issues',
Map: Issue,
List: Issue.List,
name: 'issue',
algebra: Issue.algebra
});
When we call can.connect.superMap, some CRUD (create, read, update, and delete) methods are added to our
Issue object. Included in those methods is getList, which can be called to get a list of all the instances for that type.
In our app, we’ll use
Issue.getList to fetch all the issues from our server. Let’s update our
GitHubIssuesVM to have an
issuesPromise property:
var GitHubIssuesVM = can.DefineMap.extend('GitHubIssuesVM', {
issuesPromise: {
value: function() {
return Issue.getList({
sort: 'sort_position'
});
}
},
issues: {
get: function(lastValue, setValue) {
if (lastValue) {
return lastValue;
}
this.issuesPromise.then(setValue);
}
},
pageTitle: 'string'
});
The
issuesPromise property is the Promise returned by
Issue.getList; we specify
sort_position as the
sort property so the list stays sorted by that property. The
issues property will be the value of the Promise after it resolves.
Now let’s modify the
github-issues-template in
index.html:
<div class="list-group">
{{#if issuesPromise.isPending}}
<div class="list-group-item list-group-item-info">
<h4>Loading…</h4>
</div>
{{/if}}
{{#if issuesPromise.isRejected}}
<div class="list-group-item list-group-item-danger">
<h4>Error</h4>
<p>{{issuesPromise.reason}}</p>
</div>
{{/if}}
{{#if issuesPromise.isResolved}}
{{#if issues.length}}
<ol class="list-unstyled">
{{#each issues}}
<li class="list-group-item">
<h4 class="list-group-item-heading">
{{title}} <span class="text-muted">#{{number}}</span>
</h4>
<p class="list-group-item-text text-overflow">
{{body}}
</p>
</li>
{{/each}}
</ol>
{{else}}
<div class="list-group-item list-group-item-info">
<h4>No issues</h4>
</div>
{{/if}}
{{/if}}
</div>
In
can-stache templates, we can use {{#if}} for conditionals, so we have three main blocks for whether the Promise for our issues list isPending, isRejected, or isResolved. In the
isResolved case, we will iterate through the array of issues with {{#each}}, or we’ll show a message that are are no issues.
Now when you reload your page, you’ll see the same list of issues!
Creating GitHub Issues
Let’s add a form for creating a new issue with a title and description. We’ll then create a new issue through GitHub’s API.
First, let’s add a form under the
h1 in our
github-issues-template template in
index.html:
<form ($submit)="send()">
<div class="form-group">
<label for="title" class="sr-only">Issue title</label>
<input class="form-control" id="title" placeholder="Issue title" type="text" {($value)}="title" />
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<label for="body" class="sr-only">Issue description</label>
<textarea class="form-control" id="body" placeholder="Issue description" {($value)}="body"></textarea>
</div>
<button class="btn btn-primary" type="submit">Submit issue</button>
</form>
The above snippet of code uses a few CanJS features we haven’t talked about:
($submit)is a DOM event listener that will call the
send()function in our view-model whenever the form is submitted
{($value)}="title"and
{($value)}="body"are both two-way-bound values: when the
valueof the
inputchanges, the view-model will update, and vice-versa
Second, let’s update
GitHubIssuesVM in
app.js to have three new properties:
var GitHubIssuesVM = can.DefineMap.extend('GitHubIssuesVM', {
issuesPromise: {
value: function() {
return Issue.getList({
sort: 'sort_position'
});
}
},
issues: {
get: function(lastValue, setValue) {
if (lastValue) {
return lastValue;
}
this.issuesPromise.then(setValue);
}
},
pageTitle: 'string',
title: 'string',
body: 'string',
send: function() {
var firstIssue = (this.issues) ? this.issues[0] : null;
var sortPosition = (firstIssue) ? (Number.MIN_SAFE_INTEGER + firstIssue.sort_position) / 2 : 0;
new Issue({
title: this.title,
body: this.body,
sort_position: sortPosition
}).save().then(function() {
this.title = this.body = '';
}.bind(this));
}
});
In addition to the
body and
title properties for the new issue, we’ve added a
send() method that creates a new issue. It accepts the
issues list so it can calculate a
sort_position for the new issue: we want it to be before the first issue. Once we have all of the values for the new issue, we call
new Issue() to create it,
.save() to POST it to our server, and then wait for the Promise to resolve; if it succeeds, we reset
title and
body so the form is cleared!
Last, let’s update the
github-issues component in
app.js to have a new
events object:
can.Component.extend({
tag: 'github-issues',
view: can.stache.from('github-issues-template'),
ViewModel: GitHubIssuesVM,
events: {
'{element} form submit': function(element, event) {
event.preventDefault();
}
}
});
The events property of
can-component is used to listen for the form’s submit event to be fired. We don’t want the page to be reloaded when the user submits the form, so we call preventDefault() to cancel the default form submission behavior.
Now we can add an issue and see it show up in the GitHub UI! Even more than that, the issue appears at the bottom of our issue list, which is pretty fantastic thanks to set algebra!
Adding Real-Time Updating
Our app can send new issues to GitHub, but changes from GitHub don’t update our app. Let’s add some real-time updating with Socket.IO!
In
app.js, let’s add the following code after where we set up
Issue.connection:
var socket = io();
socket.on('issue created', function(issue) {
Issue.connection.createInstance(issue);
});
socket.on('issue removed', function(issue) {
Issue.connection.destroyInstance(issue);
});
socket.on('issue updated', function(issue) {
Issue.connection.updateInstance(issue);
});
Our local server emits three different events when issues are created, removed, or updated. Our event listeners then call createInstance, destroyInstance, or updateInstance to modify the
Issue data model. Because each instance of
Issue is observable and
Issue.List is observable, CanJS will automatically update any parts of our app that reference anything in the
Issue model!
When we reload the page and make changes through GitHub’s UI, we’ll see those same changes in our UI!
Reordering Issues
Now let’s add some drag-and-drop functionality for us to organize our issues! Our local server is set up to save an
issues.json file to our project directory whenever our issue list’s order changes, so all we need to do is update our app to have some controls for reordering the issues and some logic for assigning them a new
sort_position.
After the Socket.IO code we added in the section above, let’s add the following:
can.view.callbacks.attr('sortable-issues', function(element) {
$(element).sortable({
containment: 'parent',
handle: '.grab-handle',
revert: true,
start: function(event, ui) {
var draggedElement = ui.item;
draggedElement.addClass('drag-background');
},
stop: function(event, ui) {
var draggedElement = ui.item;
draggedElement.removeClass('drag-background');
},
update: function(event, ui) {
var draggedElement = ui.item[0];
var draggedIssue = can.data.get.call(draggedElement, 'issue');
var nextSibling = draggedElement.nextElementSibling;
var previousSibling = draggedElement.previousElementSibling;
var nextIssue = (nextSibling) ? can.data.get.call(nextSibling, 'issue') : {sort_position: Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER};
var previousIssue = (previousSibling) ? can.data.get.call(previousSibling, 'issue') : {sort_position: Number.MIN_SAFE_INTEGER};
draggedIssue.sort_position = (nextIssue.sort_position + previousIssue.sort_position) / 2;
draggedIssue.save();
}
});
});
Whew! Let’s break it down:
- can.view.callbacks is for registering a callback whenever a new attribute or element is added to the DOM. In our code, our function will be called whenever the
sortable-issuesattribute is added to an element.
- We’re using jQuery UI’s sortable interaction to handle the dragging and dropping of DOM elements. We’ve configured it with the containment, handle, and revert options.
- Whenever an issue starts to be dragged by the user, the start function will be fired, which will add a class to the DOM element.
- Whenever an issue has been dropped by the user, the stop function will be fired, which will remove the class we added in
start.
- update will be called once sorting has completely stopped and the DOM has been updated. Our function gets the
Issuemodel data for the issue that was dragged, as well as for the issues that come immediately before and after, so it can recalculate a
sort_positionthat is between the two issues. After we assign the
sort_positionproperty, we call save() to PUT the updated issue data to our local server.
Now let’s update the
<ol> of issues in
index.html:
<ol class="list-unstyled" sortable-issues>
{{#each issues}}
<li class="list-group-item" {{data('issue', this)}}>
{{^is issues.length 1}}
<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-move grab-handle pull-right text-muted" aria-hidden="true"></span>
{{/is}}
<h4 class="list-group-item-heading">
{{title}} <span class="text-muted">#{{number}}</span>
</h4>
<p class="list-group-item-text text-overflow">
{{body}}
</p>
</li>
{{/each}}
</ol>
We’ve added a few new things:
- The
sortable-issuesattribute will cause the callback we defined in
app.jsto be called as soon as the list is in the DOM.
{{data('issue', this)}}will attach the issue data to the DOM element so we can get it in our
sortable-issuescallback.
- The
{{^is issues.length 1}}section will add a grab-handle to move the issue if there is more than one issue in the list.
Now when we reload the page, we’ll see the grab-handles on each issue and we can pick them up to reorder the issues!
Further Reading
We’ve succeeded in building a real-time to-do list for GitHub issues with CanJS! If I’ve whet your appetite for learning more about CanJS, check out some of the guides below on CanJS.com:
Thank you for taking the time to go through this tutorial. If you need any help, please don’t be afraid to ask questions on Gitter, on the CanJS forums, tweet at me, or leave a comment below!
This article was peer reviewed by Camilo Reyes. Thanks to all of SitePoint’s peer reviewers for making SitePoint content the best it can be!