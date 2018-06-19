Michael's articles
Form Handling for Jamstack Sites Using Cloudflare Workers
By Michael Wanyoike,
What if your static Jamstack site needs a contact form? Learn how to build a form-handling service for your single page app using Cloudlflare Workers.
9 Best JavaScript and TypeScript ORMs for 2021
By Michael Wanyoike,
An ORM library simplifies the job of writing database queries. Learn about nine JS and TypeScript ORMs and how they could help you with your next project.
Fetching Data from a Third-party API with Vue.js and Axios
By Olayinka Omole, Michael Wanyoike,
Learn how to start a new Vue project, fetch data from an API using axios, and handle responses and manipulate data using components and computed properties.
How to Set Up VS Code for React Development
By Michael Wanyoike,
You're a React developer, using the VS Code editor. Here's a selection of VS Code extensions and settings to supercharge your React coding productivity.
React Router v5: The Complete Guide
By Manjunath M, Michael Wanyoike,
Manjunath M and Michael Wanyoike introduce React Router 5, the de facto standard routing library for React, demonstrating things you can do with it.
React Hooks: How to Get Started & Build Your Own
By Michael Wanyoike,
React Hooks is a revolutionary feature that will simplify your code, making it easy to read, maintain, test in isolation and re-use in your projects.
Getting Started with React: A Beginner’s Guide
By Michael Wanyoike,
Michael Wanyoike introduces the fundamentals of React, showing how to get started with Create React App and how to create a simple React app.
Build a Node.js CRUD App Using React and FeathersJS
By Michael Wanyoike,
Michael Wanyoike walks you through building a full-stack JavaScript CRUD contact list application, using Node, FeathersJS and MongoDB for the back-end API.
Create a Toggle Switch in React as a Reusable Component
By Praveen Kumar, Michael Wanyoike,
Learn how to create an iOS-inspired toggle switch using React components, building a simple demo React App for using this custom toggle switch component.
How to Replace Redux with React Hooks and the Context API
By Michael Wanyoike,
React offers in-built features that could help you replace Redux. With React Hooks and the Context API, developers have greater choice. Learn more.
Learn Regex: A Beginner’s Guide
By Michael Wanyoike,
Learn regex (regular expressions) in our beginner's guide, including how they work and how to use them in a range of common scenarios.
How to Install Apache Web Server on Windows
By Craig Buckler, Michael Wanyoike,
A step-by-step guide to manually installing the Apache Web Server on Windows, with links to further reading and resources.
GitHub CLI: A Guide to GitHub from the Command Line
By Michael Wanyoike,
Learn GitHub CLI, a tool that enables you to use GitHub functionality alongside Git commands without having to leave the command-line interface.
10 Must-have VS Code Extensions for JavaScript Developers
By Michael Wanyoike,
Michael lists a selection of must-have VS Code extensions for JavaScript developers, showing why VS Code is a serious contender for best code editor.
Visual Studio Code: A Power User’s Guide
By Michael Wanyoike,
Michael Wanyoike walks you through a wide range of Visual Studio Code features, workflows and add-ons that will supercharge your development workflow.
A Beginner’s Guide to npm, the Node Package Manager
By Michael Wanyoike, Peter Dierx,
Michael and Peter introduce npm, showing how to install packages in local and global mode, delete, update and install package versions, and manage a project’s dependencies.
What SSL Is, and Which Certificate Type is Right for You
By Michael Wanyoike,
Michael Wanyoike explains why you need to use SSL technology to secure your websites and apps from leaking sensitive data to eavesdroppers.
How to Divert Traffic Using IP2Location in a Next.js Website
By Michael Wanyoike,
Michael Wanyoike demonstrates how to set up a Node-based site that redirects traffic based on a visitor's country, and how to block anonymous Tor traffic.
How to Install Docker on Windows 10 Home
By Michael Wanyoike,
Michael Wanyoike shows how to quickly set up a Linux VM on Windows Home running Docker Engine with the help of Docker Machine.
How to Automatically Optimize Responsive Images in Gatsby
By Michael Wanyoike,
Learn how to automatically deliver optimized, responsive images to users of your Gatsby.js site.
25+ JavaScript Shorthand Coding Techniques
By Michael Wanyoike, Sam Deering,
Become a faster developer and check out this guide to shorthand JavaScript coding techniques, with longhand versions for comparison.
A Guide to Visual Testing with Percy
By Michael Wanyoike,
Michael Wanyoike shows how to set up and run visual testing for your project with Percy, using an API-driven SPA using real-world data. You’ll learn how to visually test UIs that output dynamic data, and about Percy’s visual review and approval workflow.
A Beginner’s Guide to Feathers.js
By Michael Wanyoike,
In this guide, you’ll learn how to build a RESTful API server in Node.js using Feathers.js.
How to Build a Vue Front End for a Headless CMS
By Michael Wanyoike,
Michael Wanyoike shows how to build a modern blog website using Vue.js and GraphCMS, a headless CMS platform.
How to Use Git Branches & Buddy to Organize Project Code
By Michael Wanyoike,
Learn how to set up continuous integration/deployment pipelines for your branching workflow. We will be using Buddy to set up the pipelines.
Build a Real-time Chat App with Pusher and Vue.js
By Michael Wanyoike,
Michael Wanyoike builds a real-time chat app using Vue.js powered by ChatKit, building a front-end user interface that connects to the ChatKit service via the ChatKit client package.
How to Get Started with Vuetify
By Michael Wanyoike,
Vuetify is a UI component library for Vue apps that follows Google Material Design specs. Let's dive in and look at how you can get started.
Getting Started with Vuex: a Beginner’s Guide
By Michael Wanyoike,
Michael Wanyoike provides a high-level overview of what Vuex is, what problem it solves, how to install it, and its core concepts, demonstrating how to implement it into a simple app.
How to Build a Sales Funnel with Vue.js
By Michael Wanyoike,
Learn how to build a sales funnel with Vue so your sales efforts can take advantage of reusable components.
How to Create a Mall Map with Real-time Data Using WRLD
By Michael Wanyoike,
In this tutorial, we'll create two demos illustrating the power of WRLD maps. You'll learn how to create custom apps that can overlay real-time information over a 3D map.