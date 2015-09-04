Joe's articles
Simplifying Asynchronous Coding with Async Functions
JavaScript
By Joe Zimmerman, Nilson Jacques,
Joe Zimmermann takes a look at async functions (which are coming our way in ES2017) and how we might use them today to avoid the callback pyramid of doom.
How to Solve the Global npm Module Dependency Problem
JavaScript
By Joe Zimmerman,
Joe Zimmermann details the problems that can arise when your project depends on globally installed npm modules, as well as what you can do to avoid them.