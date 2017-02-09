Roman is an experienced web developer and currently the Head of R&D at AnyChart, one of the globally leading providers of interactive data visualization solutions. He enjoys exploring new technologies and orchestrates all the investigative activities in the company as well as the entire development of its JavaScript (HTML5) charting libraries and related components.
Roman's articles
Visualize Large Date and Time-Based Datasets with AnyStock
By Roman Lubushkin,
Do you need to chart date or time-based data? Roman Lubushkin takes a look at AnyStock, a JavaScript stock and financial charting library from AnyChart.
How to Create Interactive JavaScript Charts from Custom Data Sets
By Roman Lubushkin,
Creating beautiful charts from custom data sets has never been easier. With the aid of the AnyChart charting library, Roman Lubushkin shows you how.
Getting Started with AnyChart — 10 Practical Examples
By Roman Lubushkin,
Roman Lubushkin introduces you AnyChart, demonstrating its powerful API and visually appealing chart types by means of 10 easy-to-follow examples.
Introducing GraphicsJS, a Powerful Lightweight Graphics Library
By Roman Lubushkin,
Create beautiful graphics with ease, as Roman Lubushkin introduces you to GraphicsJS, a new and powerful open-source, SVG-based JavaScript drawing library.