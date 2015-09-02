Peter is a full-stack Web Developer at Mozilla where he works in the Web Engineering team. His passion is building fun web apps that are fast as greased lightning and has published open source software for over 15 years. He blogs and experiments on www.peterbe.com.
Peter's articles
Optimizing React Performance with Stateless Components
By Peter Bengtsson,
Writing inefficient React components can cause them to rerender too often. Peter Bengtsson looks at ways of creating and optimizing stateless components.
Cache Fetched AJAX Requests Locally: Wrapping the Fetch API
By Peter Bengtsson,
Peter Bengtsson walks through building a wrapper for the Fetch API, step-by-step, to cache fetched AJAX results and avoid repeated requests to the server.
Smart Front-ends & Dumb Back-ends: Persisting State in AngularJS
By Peter Bengtsson,
Peter Bengtsson teaches you what a state is and how to persist it. The article includes an example of persisting a state with AngularJS.
Face Proximity Detection with JavaScript
By Peter Bengtsson,
Peter Bengtsson shows how to build a web page able to detect the distance of your face from the screen with JavaScript.
Measuring JavaScript Functions’ Performance
By Peter Bengtsson,
Peter Bengtsson discusses how to measure the performance of your JavaScript functions and how to avoid some common pitfalls.