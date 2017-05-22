Brian's articles
Quick Tip: Getting Started with Headless Chrome in Node.js
JavaScript
By Brian Greig,
Brain Greig shows you how to get up and running with Headless Chrome and demonstrates how to capture screenshots of pages as you use it to navigate a site.
Introduction to Data Management & Visualization in JavaScript
JavaScript
By Brian Greig,
From choosing the right data store to charting libraries, Brian Grieg introduces the tools, techniques, and concepts behind data management in JavaScript.