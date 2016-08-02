3 JavaScript Libraries to Keep an Eye on in 2017
By Tim Severien,
Did you suffer JavaScript overload in 2016? Tim Severien suggests two frameworks and a library that, in his opinion, you should be watching this year.
By Pietro Grandi,
Pietro Grandi looks at the problems caused by shared mutable state, and how to avoid them with a one-way data flow like Redux with the ngrx/store library.
By Brad Denver,
Brad Denver explains how sitepoint.com does universal react rendering by using a Node.js proxy to pre-render components in content coming from WordPress.
By Nilson Jacques,
Nilson Jacques explains why 2016 has been a good year for Vue.js and why you should check it out, in his end-of-year editorial.
By Keenan Payne,
Show your users important updates with a browser notification. Keenan Payne looks at how to use the native Notification API to display messages and icons.
By Nilson Jacques,
Nilson Jacques takes a quick look at the status of ES6 JavaScript, its rate of adoption among developers, and asks - are you writing modern JS yet?
By Elio Qoshi,
As part of Open Source Week here at SitePoint, Elio Qoshi takes a look at the recently formed JS Foundation and asks how it might benefit the JS ecosystem.
By Aaron Hanusa,
Help structure your business logic and make it highly reusable between the front and back-end, and easily portable. Aaron Hanusa introduces peasy-js.
By Lukas White,
Lukas White walks through the various options for logging errors in the browser and solutions for persisting error data to the server for reporting.
By Ayush Gupta,
Ayush Gupta shows how to quickly create mock REST APIs to develop and test your client-side apps, with advanced features like filtering and pagination.
By Oli Folkerd,
Oli Folkerd introduces Tabulator, a lightweight jQuery UI plugin for quickly creating dynamic tables that can be scrolled, filtered, and more.
By Julian Kühnel,
Julian Motz takes a look at jQuery's document.ready() method and shows how it can be replaced with vanilla JS, and is often not needed at all!
By Christopher Pitt,
Chris Pitt shows how to make a basic 3D Minecraft editor with mostly vanilla JS and some clever CSS, that will later be used to edit a real Minecraft world.
By Nilson Jacques,
Nilson Jacques takes a look at the recent announcement of Yarn package manager, what it has to offer, and whether it's worth making the switch.
By Simon Codrington, Sam Deering,
Web developers always need SelectBox and Drop-down menus, so we've compiled a list of 13 of the best jQuery Selectbox/Drop-down Plugins.
By Matt Ruby,
Keeping your UI in sync can be tricky. Matt Ruby introduces MobX, a library for efficiently subscribing to changes in your application state
By Almir Bijedic,
Learn to style Google Custom Search (CSE) and the search results for your site with JavaScript. Almir Bijedic shows you how to do it the right way.
By Camilo Reyes,
Avoid callback hell without ditching callbacks! Camilo Reyes believes that by applying some SOLID principles, callbacks can still be a useful technique.
By Yaphi Berhanu,
Yaphi Berhanu demonstrates two different methods for adding and removing a CSS class to DOM elements with vanilla JavaScript. No jQuery required!
By Nilson Jacques,
Let's share some of the many unusual and interesting JavaScript projects out there and help to inspire each other to build new and exciting things.
By Julian Kühnel,
Julian Motz examines how variables are declared in JavaScript, and introduces the three different types of declaration and their uses.
By Vildan Softic,
Vildan Softic looks at using monkey patching to alter code at runtime, arguing developers should understand how to safely use this controversial technique
By Jatin Shridhar,
Jatin Shridar introduces PouchDB, an in-browser NoSQL, document database. Learn how to store your app data locally and later sync it with a server-side DB.
By Thomas Greco, Sam Deering,
Let your visitors enjoy endless website images by integrating these jQuery Panorama Image Display plugins to create Virtual Tours, Panorama Viewers/Scrolling.
By Myles English,
Myles English shows how to build a jam station that displays the musical chord changes while a song plays, allowing you to play along. No jQuery required!
By Peter Bengtsson,
Peter Bengtsson walks through building a wrapper for the Fetch API, step-by-step, to cache fetched AJAX results and avoid repeated requests to the server.
By Nilson Jacques,
File bundling is the norm for JS apps these days. With the adoption of the HTTP/2 protocol, Nilson Jacques asks whether its time to rethink this practice.
By Peleke Sengstacke,
Learn how to program with observables. Peleke Sengstacke looks at 10 important RxJS functions for working with streams, with examples of their usage.
By Julian Kühnel, Sam Deering,
10 jQuery Form Validation Plugins to help sooth your head from all that serious head bashing over your form validation errors. Let jQuery do all the hard work.
By Baljeet Rathi,
Baljeet Rathi takes an in-depth look at the many jQuery Selectors available. Learn how to select DOM elements by id, class name, attributes and much more!