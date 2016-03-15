Dan's articles
10 Lodash Features You Can Replace with ES6
By Dan Prince,
Dan Prince demonstrates ten ways you can use native ES6 features (such as arrow functions & collection methods) to replace Lodash in your projects.
How to Build a Todo App Using React, Redux, and Immutable.js
By Dan Prince,
Dan Prince shows how to build a Todo app using React, Redux, and Immutable.js.
Quick Tip: What Are Factory Functions in JavaScript
By Dan Prince,
Dan Prince looks at factory functions in JavaScript, examining the different types, their use cases & how they allow us to separate data from computations.
Understanding ASTs by Building Your Own Babel Plugin
By Dan Prince,
Dan Prince demonstrates how you can bend JavaScript to your will by writing your own Babel plugin (in this case adding immutable data by defaut).
3 Lightweight React Alternatives: Preact, VirtualDom & Deku
By Dan Prince,
Dan Prince presents an in-depth comparison of 3 React alternatives (Deku, Preact & Virtual Dom) and looks at why they might be right for your next project.
Immutable Data and Functional JavaScript with Mori
By Dan Prince,
Using the Mori library, Dan Prince demonstrates how to create and work with immutable data structures, making your code simpler and easier to reason about.
6 Ways to Bind JavaScript’s this Keyword in React, ES6 & ES7
By Dan Prince,
Dan Prince compares 6 different methods for binding the value of the this keyword in react components, including new methods from ES2015 and ES2016.