Chris started out as a web developer when Netscape ruled the world and works as a Team Lead at Iress in Melbourne. He organises community groups Men Championing Change and Melbourne CSS. Aside from musical distractions and accumulating frequent flyer points, Chris and his wife Sarah can be found in the company of their small human.
Chris's articles
How to Speed Up Your UX with Skeleton Screens
Design & UX
By Chris Lienert,
Delivering a speedy UX isn't all about code and servers – it's about how things feel. Chris shows you how to use 'skeleton screens' to speed up your UX.
How to Choose the Right Front-end Framework for Your Company
JavaScript
By Chris Lienert,
Chris Lienert talks about selecting the right front-end framework for his company and compares the pros and cons of Angular 2, Aurelia, Vue.js and React.