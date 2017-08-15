Paul's articles
Add Office Functionality to Your Web App with OnlyOffice
By Beardscript,
Learn how easy it is to integrate OnlyOffice in your web app to get your MVP up and running as quickly as possible.
Start New Projects Faster: 10 Scaffolding Web Dev Tools
By Beardscript,
Start new projects faster with the right scaffolding. These ten libraries and frameworks excel at helping you bootstrap your next web project in no time.
21 Node.js Interview Questions with Solutions
By Beardscript,
Prepare for job interviews and make a study plan with these Node.js interview questions. Candidates can test their knowledge and learn any weak areas.
How to Create a QR Code Reader for Your Mobile Website
By Dmitri Lau, Beardscript,
Take advantage of QR codes without the need for a native app. Dmitri and Paul demonstrate how to build a QR code reader using just HTML, CSS and JavaScript.
Local Authentication Using Passport in Node.js
By Beardscript,
Paul Orac shows how Passport, Node.js, Express, and MongoDB can be used to implement local authentication with a MongoDB back end.
Passport Authentication for Node.js Applications
By Beardscript,
This article shows how Passport is used to add Facebook and GitHub authentication to a Node.js application.
Building a Multiplayer TicTacToe Game with Meteor
By Beardscript,
Paul Orac shows you how to create a realtime, multiplayer version of tic-tac-toe using Meteor. Learn to quickly prototype full-stack JavaScript applications