Tim Severien is an enthusiastic front-end developer from the Netherlands, passionate about JavaScript and Sass. When not writing code, he write articles for SitePoint or for Tim’s blog.
Tim's articles
What is Vitejs? An Overview of the New Front-end Build Tool
By Tim Severien,
Need a simpler way to set up a front-end dev environment? With Vite, you can be up and running with Vue, React and even vanilla JS in just a few clicks.
Patterns for Object Inheritance in JavaScript ES2015
By Tim Severien,
Tim Severien looks at different possibilities for code reuse with ES2015 classes, exploring various ways of implementing multiple inheritance in ES6.
3 JavaScript Libraries to Keep an Eye on in 2017
By Tim Severien,
Did you suffer JavaScript overload in 2016? Tim Severien suggests two frameworks and a library that, in his opinion, you should be watching this year.
Yarn vs npm: Everything You Need to Know
By Tim Severien,
How do you know when to choose Yarn vs npm? Which package manager best suits your needs for a given project? Here's everything you need to know.
The State of HTML5 Input Elements
By Tim Severien,
Tim Severien looks at HTML5 input elements, how each browser interprets them and what the best strategy is for using them in your web projects.
Improve Your JavaScript Learning with Fun Experiments
By Tim Severien,
Learning never stops, so how do you keep up in this fast paced industry? Tim Severien shows how simple, fun experiments are the gateway to self-improvement.
Design and Build Your Own JavaScript Library: Tips & Tricks
By Tim Severien,
Tim Severien discusses a wide variety of tips and tricks to build your own JavaScript library, ranging from API design to testing and documentation.
Stop Maiming Bodies: The Perils of Pixel Font-Size
By Tim Severien,
Tim Severien discusses the difficulties in accessibility caused when web developers use pixel font sizes for the html and body tags.
ES2016: Should the Future of JavaScript Be Developer-Driven?
By Tim Severien, Moritz Kröger,
Tim Severien and Moritz Kröger debate if the decision to rename ES2016 method Array.prototype.includes is good for the direction of the language as a whole.
The Importance of Writing Code That Humans Can Read
By Tim Severien,
Tim Severien shares a variety of tips and tricks to help you write readable and more maintainable code — something your future self will thank you for.
Vector Graphics in Sass
By Tim Severien,
Tim shows us how we can great vector graphics in CSS using advanced techniques available in Sass.