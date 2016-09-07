Jatin Shridhar
Jatin is an existing software dev, and aspiring stand up comic. Previously he has worked for Amazon. For a long time, he thought that .js referred to his initials.
Jatin's articles
Writing Server-rendered React Apps with Next.js
JavaScript
By Jatin Shridhar,
Jatin Shridhar pushes through JS framework fatigue to introduce Next.js, a simple yet customizable solution to building production-ready SPAs.
Introduction to Kubernetes: How to Deploy a Node.js Docker App
JavaScript
By Jatin Shridhar,
Need to deploy multiple Docker containers? Jatin Shridar looks at Kubernetes: a tool for automated deployment, scaling, and management of docker containers.
Getting Started with PouchDB Client-Side JavaScript Database
JavaScript
By Jatin Shridhar,
Jatin Shridar introduces PouchDB, an in-browser NoSQL, document database. Learn how to store your app data locally and later sync it with a server-side DB.