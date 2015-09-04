Creating a WebGL Game with Unity 5 and JavaScript
By Michaela Lehr,
Michaela Lehr walks us through building a simple platform game in Unity 5 and exporting it to the web using Unity's all-new WebGL exporter.
By Michaela Lehr,
Michaela Lehr walks us through building a simple platform game in Unity 5 and exporting it to the web using Unity's all-new WebGL exporter.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig looks back at a remarkable year for JavaScript and the exponentially increasing number of tools, frameworks and projects.
By Jezen Thomas,
A quick tip from Jezen Thomas on how you can stop writing for loops and start using map — a technique that makes for cleaner, more readable code.
By Craig Bilner,
Are you thinking of trying React but aren't sure where to start? Then Craig Bilner's yuletide round up of React and the surrounding technologies is for you.
By Matthew Wilkin,
Matthew Wilkin demonstrates how to integrate Hubot with your Slack channel and write custom scripts to both improve and reduce employee efficiency.
By Ryan Chenkie,
Ryan Chenkie takes a look at what's new in Vue.js 1.0, covering everything from tooling and ES6 support to components and hot module replacement.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig looks at requestIdleCallback, a new API designed to improve page performance by running less-critical background tasks at the optimum time.
By Tim Severien,
Tim Severien shares a variety of tips and tricks to help you write readable and more maintainable code — something your future self will thank you for.
By Simon Codrington,
Simon Codrington demonstrates how to leverage the power of the Video API to build a multi-video slider, complete with progress bar and seeking functionality
By Mark Brown,
Mark Brown explains why React's unopinionated approach, wafer-thin API and adherence to the Unix philosophy mean that it has left the competition standing.
By Jamie Shields,
Jamie Shields examines the state of templating in JavaScript before introducing 3 libraries that will help you separate concerns and write maintainable code
By Thomas Greco,
Thomas Greco looks at what's new in Angular 2.0, demonstrating how to write a simple component in TypeScript, then converting the same component to use ES5.
By Taulant Spahiu,
Taulant Spahiu shows how Breeze.js simplifies working with data from a JavaScript app and how its client caching promotes an offline-first design approach.
By Lamin Sanneh,
Lamin Sanneh looks at how routable components are replacing controllers and views in Ember 2 and how they allow us to write encapsulated and reusable code.
By Christian Nwamba,
Christian Nwamba walks you through embedding AngularJS into a node-webkit (AKA NW.js) application using his Yeoman generator to scaffold the project.
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta demonstrates how to hook in to the Instagram API to receive real-time photo updates for a specific hashtag, using Node, Express and Socket.io.
By Ivan Dimov,
Ivan Dimov explores the possibilities offered by the Web Speech API and shows us how to build a voice-controlled audio player.
By Lamin Sanneh,
Join Lamin Sanneh for a tour of Ember 2.0 and the new features it will bring, which include a new rendering engine and component-based architecture.
By M. David Green,
M. David Green demonstrates the concept of currying — a useful technique, to partially evaluate functions and make your functional JavaScript more readable.
By Stephan Max,
Stephan Max demonstrates an array of techniques for using the command line api to make your JavaScript development and debugging experience smoother.
By Ravi,
Ravi Kiran demonstrates how to combine powerful new ES6 features (namely generators, Promises and the Fetch API) to create asynchronous APIs in JavaScript.
By Edwin Reynoso,
Edwin Reynoso introduces NodeList.js, a tiny library he wrote to make DOM manipulation with plain JS suck less and to rid people of their jQuery dependency.
By Yaphi Berhanu,
Nowadays, there's so much to learn and very often so little time. Yaphi Berhanu shares six simple mind tricks you can use today to learn JavaScript faster.
By Jamie Shields,
Jamie Shields shows how to use Gmail's JavaScript API to authenticate a user, then fetch the last 10 emails from their inbox and display them in the browser
By Ravi,
Ravi Kiran demonstrates how to use Gulp to compile ES6 modules into both the CommonJS and AMD formats, using a previous Angular project by way of an example
By Lukas White,
In this tutorial Lukas White demonstrates how to implement face detection in a Node/express app — similar functionality to Facebook's photo tagging feature.
By Peter Dierx,
Peter Dierx demonstrates how flexible and powerful npm can be when used as a build tool and suggests that you might not actually need Grunt, Gulp and co.
By Andrew Charnley,
Andrew Charnley offers a high-level overview of Igaro App, a web app framework (of his creation) which is "faster than Angular and more advanced than React"
By Thomas Greco,
Tom Greco explains how to take advantage of Angular UI Router's relative & absolute named routes, to write modular code you can reuse across your projects.
By Joe Zimmerman,
Joe Zimmermann details the problems that can arise when your project depends on globally installed npm modules, as well as what you can do to avoid them.