Using JavaScript to Create Geospatial and Advanced Maps

Geospatial Information Systems (GIS) is an area of cartography and information technology concerned with the storage, manipulation, analysis, and presentation of geographic and spatial data. You are probably most familiar with GIS services that produce dynamic, two-dimensional tile maps which have been prominent on the web since the days of MapQuest.

Until recently, developing geospatial apps beyond a 2D map required a comprehensive GIS service such as ArcGIS, Nokia Here, or Google Maps. While these APIs are powerful, they are also expensive, onerous to learn, and lock the map developer to a single solution. Fortunately, there are now a wealth of useful, open source JavaScript tools for handling advanced cartography and geospatial analysis.

In this article, I’ll examine how to implement GIS techniques with JavaScript and HTML, focusing on lightweight tools for specific tasks. Many of the tools I’ll cover are based on services such as Mapbox, CloudMade, and MapZen, but these are all modular libraries that can be added as packages to Node.js or used for analysis in a web browser.

Note: The CodePen examples embedded in this post are best viewed on CodePen directly.

Geometry & 3D

Distance and Measurement

It is especially useful to have small, focused libraries that perform distance measurement, and conversion operations, such as finding the area of a geo-fence or converting miles to kilometers. The following libraries work with GeoJSON formatted objects representing geographic space.

Geolib provides distance (and estimated time) calculations between two latitude-latitude coordinates. A handy feature of Geolib is order by distance, which sorts a list or array by distance. The library also supports elevation.

3D

While the above libraries work well for 2D projections of geography, three-dimensional GIS is an exciting and expansive field—which is natural because we live 3D space. Fortunately, WebGL and the HTML5 canvas have also opened up new 3D techniques for web developers.

Three.js is a JavaScript library for geometric and mesh objects. The Three GeoJSON extension to Three.js provides a simple way to render GeoJSON objects on 3D planes and spheres.

is a JavaScript library for geometric and mesh objects. The Three GeoJSON extension to Three.js provides a simple way to render GeoJSON objects on 3D planes and spheres. The OSM Buildings project allows the map designer to represent buildings as 3D objects on a 2D map. The project uses OpenLayers and Leaflet. This can be used to great effect, for example Tom Holderness used OSM Buildings to map London.

Here’s an example of how to display GeoJSON Features on a 3D object:

See the Pen 3D Map Sphere using Three.js by SitePoint (@SitePoint) on CodePen.



You can also check out Byron Houwen’s article on WebGL and JavaScript, which shows how to create a terrain map of earth with Three.js

Geo Features & Points

Much of the work in GIS involves dealing with points, shapes, symbols, and other features. The most basic task is to add a shape or point features to a map. The well-established Leaflet library and newcomer Turf.js make this much easier and allow users to work with feature collections.

Leaflet is simply the best option for working with the display of points, symbols, and all types of features on web and mobile devices. The library supports rectangles, circles, polygons, points, custom markers, and a wide variety of layers. It performs quickly and handles a variety of formats. The library also has a rich ecosystem of third-party plug-ins.

The following is an example of using Turf.js to calculate the population density of all counties in the state of California and then displaying the results as a Leaflet choropleth map.

See the Pen Population Density by County by SitePoint (@SitePoint) on CodePen.

A key concept in Turf.js is a collection of geographic features, such as polygons. These feature are typically GeoJSON features that you want to analyze, manipulate, or display on a map. You start with a GeoJSON object with an array of county features. Then, create a collection from this object:

collection = turf.featurecollection(counties.features);

With this collection you can perform many useful operations. You can transform one or more collections with joins, intersections, interpolation, and exclusion. You can calculate descriptive statistics, classifications, and sample distributions.

In the case of population density, you can calculate the natural breaks (Jenks optimization) or quantile classifications for population density:

breaks = turf.jenks(collection, "pop_density", 8);

The population density (population divided by area) value was calculated and stored as a property of each county, but the operation works for any feature property.

Working with Points

Points are a special type of geographic feature representing a latitude-longitude coordinate (and associated data). These features are frequently used in web applications, e.g. to display a set of nearby businesses on a map.

Turf.js provides a number of different operations for points, including finding the centroid point in a feature and creating a rectangle or polygon that encompasses all points. You can also calculate statistics from points, such as the average based on a data value for each point.

There are also extensions for Leaflet.js that help when dealing with a large number of points:

Marker Cluster for Leaflet is great for visualizing the results from Turf, or a collection of points that is large. The library itself handles hundreds of points, but there are plugins like Marker Cluster and Mask Canvas for handling hundreds of thousands of points.

Geocoding & Routing

Routing, geocoding, and reverse geocoding locations requires an online service, such as Google or Nokia Here, but recent libraries have made the implementation easier. There are also suitable open source alternatives.

The HTML5 Geolocation API provides a simple method of getting a device’s GPS location (with user permission):

navigator.geolocation.getCurrentPosition(function(result){ // do something with result.coords );

Location-aware web applications can use Turf.js spatial analysis methods for advanced techniques such as geofencing a location inside or outside of a map feature. For instance, you can take the result from the above example and use the turf.inside method to see if that coordinate is within the boundaries of a given neighborhood.

GeoSeach is a Leaflet plugin for geocoding that allows the developer to choose between the ArcGIS, Google, and OpenStreetMaps geocoder. Once the control is added to the base map, it will automatically use the selected geocoding service to show the best search result on the map. The library is designed to be extensible to other third-party services.

As with geocoding, there are myriad routing and direction services, but they will cost you. A reliable, open source alternative is the Open Source Routing Machine (OSRM) service by MapZen. It provides a free service for routing car, bicycle, and pedestrian directions. Transit Mix cleverly uses the OSRM Routing tool for creating routes in their transportation planning tool.

Spatial and Network Analysis

I’ve mentioned a few spatial analysis methods you can implement with Turf.js and other libraries, but I’ve only covered a small part of a vast world. I’ve created an example application that illustrates several of the techniques I’ve introduced.

See the Pen LA Point-of-Interest Analysis by SitePoint (@SitePoint) on CodePen.

Conclusion

In this article I hope to have provided a comprehensive overview of the tools which are available to perform geospatial analysis and geoprocessing with JavaScript. Are you using these libraries in your projects already? Did I miss any out? Let me know in the comments.

