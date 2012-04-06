Dmitri's articles
How to Create a QR Code Reader for Your Mobile Website
By Dmitri Lau, Beardscript,
Take advantage of QR codes without the need for a native app. Dmitri and Paul demonstrate how to build a QR code reader using just HTML, CSS and JavaScript.
Understanding the Pebble Watch Timeline
By Dmitri Lau,
The Pebble Time arranges notifications in chronological order on a timeline. Dimitri Lau shows how to push information to the Timeline directly using JSON.
10 Ways to Make Your Website More Mobile Friendly
By Dmitri Lau,
Ten Ways to Make Your Website More Mobile Friendly that are simple and can be accomplished today.
Component-based Web Apps with React
By Dmitri Lau,
This article explores React, a framework by Facebook. This article shows how it is used and what differentiates it from other libraries.
Six Things You Might Not Know About Promises
By Dmitri Lau,
This article covers six topics related to JavaScript promises which are less commonly discussed.
Building a Box That Sticks While You Scroll
By Dmitri Lau,
This article explains how to create simple box elements that stick in a certain position during page scroll events.
10 Reasons Why You Should Use AngularJS
By Dmitri Lau,
Learning JavaScript? Here are 10 reasons why you should be using AngularJS.
HTML5, Older Browsers and the Shiv
By Dmitri Lau,
Simple Animations Using requestAnimationFrame
By Dmitri Lau,
Dmitri Lau explores how the helper function requestAnimationFrame can make animations silky smooth, yet not too demanding on your CPU.
Building a Low Memory Web Application
By Dmitri Lau,
This article provides several tips of maintaining a low memory footprint in web applications.
Building a Twitter Widget using Distal
By Dmitri Lau,