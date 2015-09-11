Andrew's articles
Lazy Loading Images with the Igaro App JavaScript Framework
JavaScript
By Andrew Charnley,
Andrew Charnley demonstrates how to lazy load images using the Igaro App JavaScript framework, highlighting many of its advanced features along the way.
Meet Igaro App — Potentially the Web’s Finest SPA Framework
JavaScript
By Andrew Charnley,
Andrew Charnley offers a high-level overview of Igaro App, a web app framework (of his creation) which is "faster than Angular and more advanced than React"