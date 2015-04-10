Easy Form Validation in AngularJS with ngMessages
By Thomas Greco,
Tom Greco demonstrates how to validate user input in AngularJS using Angular's recently introduced ngMessages module, which keeps your code nice and DRY.
By Camilo Reyes,
Camilo Reyes shows us how far vanilla Ajax has come and suggests that jQuery may be an unnecessary dependency when communicating with your app's back-end.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig Buckler details 5 performance tweaks to speed up Express apps. If you thought Node.js & Express were already fast, these will make them faster still!
By Ryan Chenkie,
Ryan Chenkie demonstrates how AngularJS interacts with Firebase as he walks you through building a real-time satus update app, complete with authentication.
By Ivan Dimov,
Ivan Dimov demonstrates how to make a simple game in CoffeeScript, highlighting many of the language's strengths and time-saving features along the way.
By Nick Salloum,
Nick Salloum continues his tour of Backbone, looking at events as a line of communication between views and models and how this leads to more organized code
By Nick Salloum,
Nick Salloum reacquaints you with Backbone.js, demonstrating the key concepts and paving the way to building a scalable application with a sane code base.
By Chad Smith,
Chad Smith explains how he leveraged the power of Angular's directives to solve the knotty problem of managing multiple nested forms within a single view.
By James Hibbard,
What's the best way to start contributing to open source? That's the question we asked Aurelio DeRosa, who was recently invited to join the jQuery team.
By Simon Codrington,
Simon Codrington explains how to use jQuery and CSS3 to add scroll-based animations to your site and thereby offer your users a more engaging experience.
By Eric Elliott,
In light of recent news that the web platform is getting a new low-level binary compile format, Eric Elliott asks what will life after JavaScript look like?
By M. David Green,
M. David Green demonstrates the powerful, but dizzying concept of recursion by refactoring normal for and while loops to use functions that call themselves.
By Monty Rasmussen,
Monty Rasmussen demonstrates how you can harvest all the benefits of Node.js (plus a few more) when you use Dart and the Redstone framework on the server.
By Dmitri Lau,
The Pebble Time arranges notifications in chronological order on a timeline. Dimitri Lau shows how to push information to the Timeline directly using JSON.
By Vildan Softic,
Aurelia exposes visual composition as a first-class feature. Vildan Softic explains how this helps you build a complex app out of small reusable components.
By Narayan Prusty,
In this tutorial Narayan Prusty shows you how to create an autocomplete widget using Lea Verou's lightweight and customizable Awesomplete JavaScript library
By M. David Green,
Continuing his look at functional programming in JavaScript, M. David Green examines higher-order functions and how they can help us avoid code duplication.
By Lukas White,
Lukas White demonstrates how to build a user avatar component using TransloadIt to process and manipulate the images, before uploading them to Amazon S3.
By Lukas White,
Lukas White examines the benefits of using a 3rd party service for image handling, before honing in on TransloadIt and explaining some of its key concepts.
By Ivaylo Gerchev,
Completing his look at JavaScript's 'this' keyword, Ivaylo Gerchev examines how to use 'this' in callbacks and closures, as well as lexical binding in ES6.
By Craig Buckler,
Is there a JavaScript-Dependency Backlash? Craig discusses the benefits of Progressive Enhancement. Again. Is that JS Framework the best option for your app?
By Steve Pepple,
Geospatial Information Systems aid the visualization of complex and dynamic data. Steve Pepple looks at the best libraries for handling GIS in JavaScript.
By Tanay Pant,
Tanay Pant builds a snazzy-looking movie browser and in so doing demonstrates how to retrieve data from a remote API using AngularJS and its $http service.
By Ivaylo Gerchev,
Understanding JavaScript's this keyword can often be a tricky business. In this article Ivaylo Gerchev examines the common pitfalls and how to avoid them.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
The Jawbone UP is a popular fitness tracker. Patrick Catanzariti demonstrates how authenticate a Node.js server with the Jawbone API and return user data.
By Ravi,
Ravi Kiran takes us on a tour of AngularJS's new router and demonstrates how it solves many problems (e.g. parallel and nested views) that ngRoute couldn't.
By Alexis Ulrich,
Alexis Ulrich shows you how to create eye-catching data visualizations with dimple.js so your message stands out from today's mass of competing data streams
By Vildan Softic,
Expanding our Aurelia Reddit client, Aurelia core team member, Vildan Softic, demonstrates how to extend HTML by leveraging custom elements and attributes.
By Ravi,
Thanks to dependency injection, AngularJS makes it easy to unit test your code. Ravi Kiran shares some tips on testing services, controllers and providers.
By Ivan Dimov,
CoffeeScript is a small language that compiles to JavaScript. In this article, Ivan Dimov shows how it can make you a happier, more productive JS developer.