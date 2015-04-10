Ivan's articles
In-App Browsers with the ThemeableBrowser PhoneGap Plugin
By Ivan Dimov,
In this tutorial, Ivan Dimov shows you how to create a custom in-app browser with the ThemeableBrowser PhoneGap plugin.
Create a Text-to-Speech Chrome Extension
By Ivan Dimov,
Ivan Dimov walks through creating a Google Chrome extension for converting text to speech, using the HTML5 speech synthesis API.
An In-depth Look at CORS
By Ivan Dimov,
Ivan Dimov shows how to use CORS to further interact with other systems and websites in order to create even better Web experiences.
Make a Voice-Controlled Audio Player with the Web Speech API
By Ivan Dimov,
Ivan Dimov explores the possibilities offered by the Web Speech API and shows us how to build a voice-controlled audio player.
Practical CoffeeScript: Making a Tic-Tac-Toe Game
By Ivan Dimov,
Ivan Dimov demonstrates how to make a simple game in CoffeeScript, highlighting many of the language's strengths and time-saving features along the way.
Accelerate Your JavaScript Development with CoffeeScript
By Ivan Dimov,
CoffeeScript is a small language that compiles to JavaScript. In this article, Ivan Dimov shows how it can make you a happier, more productive JS developer.