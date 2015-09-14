Peter is a freelance developer from the Netherlands building Ruby on Rails web applications for his clients. He also likes to play with front-end JavaScript frameworks, and is interested in new web technologies in general. In his spare time he rides his bicycle every day and he is also a passionate skydiver.
Peter's articles
A Beginner’s Guide to npm, the Node Package Manager
JavaScript
By Michael Wanyoike, Peter Dierx,
Michael and Peter introduce npm, showing how to install packages in local and global mode, delete, update and install package versions, and manage a project’s dependencies.
Give Grunt the Boot! A Guide to Using npm as a Build Tool
JavaScript
By Peter Dierx,
Peter Dierx demonstrates how flexible and powerful npm can be when used as a build tool and suggests that you might not actually need Grunt, Gulp and co.