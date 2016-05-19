Editorial: How Do You Keep Your Skill Set Relevant?
By James Hibbard,
James Hibbard asks how you stay relevant in this fast-paced industry and suggests an altruistic method of keeping your skill set up-to-date.
By Behrooz Kamali,
Behrooz Kamali takes an in-depth look at elasticsearch — a scalable, high-performance search engine — demonstrating how to integrate it into a Node project.
By Tim Severien,
Learning never stops, so how do you keep up in this fast paced industry? Tim Severien shows how simple, fun experiments are the gateway to self-improvement.
By Pavels Jelisejevs,
Pavels Jelisejevs introduces ESLint, a highly configurable tool which analyses your code and highlights (or optionally fixes) any bugs or issues it finds.
By Paul Wilkins,
Paul Wilkins demonstrates various JavaScript refactoring techniques to make your code more generic & strike the balance between readability and reusability.
By Jack Rometty,
Jack Rometty takes you on a tour of Chart.js 2.0 and its various chart types. He includes plenty of easy-to-follow examples to drop in to your next project.
By James Hibbard,
How do you start a new web design project? Do you reach for the tools that make you productive, or the latest shiny JavaScript framework?
By Mark Brown,
Mark Brown explains why he uses the Standard JS style guide & how a JavaScript style guide can help reduce friction when working as part of a team.
By Dan Prince,
Dan Prince looks at factory functions in JavaScript, examining the different types, their use cases & how they allow us to separate data from computations.
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo Giraudel introduces JavaScript functional testing and demonstrates how it can ensure that an application works as expected from a user’s perspective.
By M. David Green,
M. David Green demonstrates how to implement function composition in JavaScript, a technique which lends itself to writing cleaner and more succinct code.
By Mark Brown,
Mark Brown demonstrates how to make a simple game loop in JavaScript, paving the way for you to start making your own browser based games and animations.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
Aurelio De Rosa demonstrates the internationalization (i18n) & localization (l10n) of calendars, dates & currencies in JavaScript, using jQuery Globalize.
By James Hibbard,
Spurred on by the news that Dreamweaver is making a comeback, James Hibbard looks at the best (and worse) web design tools he has worked with over the years
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta walks you through building and packaging a cross-platform music streaming app, using electron, React and the SoundCloud API.
By James Hibbard,
What happens when AI meets the IoT? Will it spell disaster? Will the machines soon be taking over? Don your tin-foil hat and join James Hibbard to find out.
By Julian Kühnel, Sam Deering,
10 Awesome jQuery File Upload Plugins to upload files Ajax style. File upload plugins are easy to integrate to upload files to your forms or web pages.
By James Hibbard, Sam Deering,
How to use jQuery's JSONP to get around the cross domain issues when loading external scripts by using an AJAX request that has a callback function.
By Jedd Ahyoung,
Aurelia vs Angular: Jedd Ahyoung compares and contrasts these two powerful frameworks. Ideal for Angular 1 devs not sure about making the jump to Angular 2.
By Jani Hartikainen,
Jani demonstrates techniques for writing self-documenting code that make it easier to understand, reduce the need for comments, and improve program design.
By Rohit Boggarapu,
Rohit Boggarapu demonstrates how to create a simple chart component in Angular 2 using the FusionCharts library and plain JavaScript.
By James Hibbard,
James Hibbard looks at some of the more popular online code playgrounds and examines which are good for hosting demos involving a server-side components.
By Chris Coyier,
Tips ad tricks aplenty with Chris Coyier as he shows you a bunch of cool stuff you can do with CodePen and JavaScript.
By Mark Brown,
Mark Brown looks at persistent connections between client/server via WebSockets & server-sent events. He also examines re-connection & state reconciliation.
By Jamie Shields,
Jamie Shields walks through best practices for getting started with the Google Maps JavaScript API.
By Tim Severien,
Tim Severien discusses a wide variety of tips and tricks to build your own JavaScript library, ranging from API design to testing and documentation.
By Yaphi Berhanu,
Yaphi walks you step-by-step through creating a slideshow with JavaScript and CSS, with practical tips on ensuring accessibility for all.
By James Hibbard,
James Hibbard demonstrates how to persist checkbox checked state (useful for remembering users' preferences) and implement a check/uncheck all button.
By Dan Prince,
Dan Prince demonstrates how you can bend JavaScript to your will by writing your own Babel plugin (in this case adding immutable data by defaut).
By Julian Kühnel, Sam Deering,
Julian Motz presents 10 jQuery text highlighter plugins that make it easier for users to search for specific terms in web pages and apps.