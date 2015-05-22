The Final Steps to Mastering JavaScript’s “this” Keyword
JavaScript
In a previous article we learned the fundamentals of using JavaScript’s
this keyword properly. We saw that the crucial factor in determining what
this refers to, is to find out the current execution context. However, this task can be a bit tricky in situations where the context gets changed in a way we don’t expect. In this article I will highlight when this might happen and what we can do to remedy it.
Fixing Common Issues
In this section we’ll explore some of the most common issues arising from the use of the
this keyword and we’ll learn how to fix them.
1. Using
this in Extracted Methods
One of the most common mistakes that people make is when trying to assign an object’s method to a variable and expecting that
this will still point to the original object. As we can see from the following example, that simply doesn’t work.
var car = {
brand: "Nissan",
getBrand: function(){
console.log(this.brand);
}
};
var getCarBrand = car.getBrand;
getCarBrand(); // output: undefined
Even though
getCarBrand appears to be a reference to
car.getBrand(), in fact, it’s just another reference to
getBrand() itself. We already know that the call-site is what matters in determining the context, and here, the call-site is
getCarBrand(), which is a plain and simple function call.
To prove that
getCarBrand points to a baseless function (one which isn’t bound to any specific object), just add
alert(getCarBrand); to the bottom of the code and you’ll see the following output:
function(){
console.log(this.brand);
}
getCarBrand holds just a plain function, which is no longer a method of the
car object. So, in this case,
this.brand actually translates to
window.brand, which is, of course,
undefined.
If we extract a method from an object, it becomes a plain function again. Its connection to the object is severed, and it no longer works as intended. In other words, an extracted function is not bound to the object it was taken from.
So how can we remedy this? Well, if we want to keep the reference to the original object, we need to explicitly bind the
getBrand() function to the
car object when we assign it to the
getCarBrand variable. We can do this by using the bind() method.
var getCarBrand = car.getBrand.bind(car);
getCarBrand(); // output: Nissan
Now, we get the proper output, because we successfully redefine the context to what we want it to be.
2
this Used in Callbacks
The next issue occurs when we pass a method (that uses
this as a parameter) to be used as a callback function. For example:
<button id="btn" type="button">Get the car's brand</button>
var car = {
brand: "Nissan",
getBrand: function(){
console.log(this.brand);
}
};
var el = document.getElementById("btn");
el.addEventListener("click", car.getBrand);
Even though we use
car.getBrand, we actually only get the function
getBrand() which is attached to the
button object.
Passing a parameter to a function is an implicit assignment, so what happens here is almost the same as in the previous example. The difference is that now
car.getBrand is not explicitly assigned, but implicitly. And the result is pretty much the same—what we get is a plain function, bound to the
button object.
In other words, when we execute a method on an object, which is different from the object upon which the method was originally defined, the
this keyword no longer refers to the original object, rather to the object that invokes the method.
With reference to our example: we are executing
car.getBrand on
el (the button element), not the
car object, upon which it was originally defined. Consequently,
this no longer refers to
car, rather to
el.
If we want to keep the reference to the original object intact, again, we need to explicitly bind the
getBrand() function to the
car object by using the
bind() method.
el.addEventListener("click", car.getBrand.bind(car));
Now, everything works as expected.
3
this Used Inside Closures
Another instance when
this‘s context can be mistaken is when we use
this inside of a closure. Consider the following example:
var car = {
brand: "Nissan",
getBrand: function(){
var closure = function(){
console.log(this.brand);
};
return closure();
}
};
car.getBrand(); // output: undefined
Here, the output we get is
undefined, because closure functions (inner functions) don’t have access to the
this variable of outer functions. The net result is that
this.brand is equal to
window.brand, because
this in inner functions is bound to the global object.
To fix this issue, we need to keep
this bound to the
getBrand() function.
var car = {
brand: "Nissan",
getBrand: function(){
var closure = function(){
console.log(this.brand);
}.bind(this);
return closure();
}
};
car.getBrand(); // output: Nissan
This binding is equivalent to
car.getBrand.bind(car).
Another popular method to fix closures, is to assign the
this value to another variable, thus preventing the unwanted change.
var car = {
brand: "Nissan",
getBrand: function(){
var self = this;
var closure = function(){
console.log(self.brand);
};
return closure();
}
};
car.getBrand(); // output: Nissan
Here, the value of
this can be assigned to
_this,
that,
self,
me,
my,
context, an object’s pseudo name, or whatever else works for you. The main point is to keep a reference to the original object.
ECMAScript 6 to the Rescue
In the previous example we saw a primer on what is known as “lexical
this“—when we set the
this value to another variable. In ECMAScript 6 we can use the similar, but more elegant, technique, applicable via the new arrow functions.
Arrow-functions are created not by the
function keyword, but by the so-called “fat arrow” operator (
=>). Unlike regular functions, arrow functions take the
this value from their immediate enclosing scope. The lexical binding of an arrow function can’t be overridden, even with the
new operator.
Let’s now see how arrow function can be used to substitute the
var self = this; statement.
var car = {
brand: "Nissan",
getBrand: function(){
// the arrow function keeps the scope of "this" lexical
var closure = () => {
console.log(this.brand);
};
return closure();
}
};
car.getBrand(); // output: Nissan
What You Need to Remember About
this
We saw that the
this keyword, like every other mechanism, follows some simple rules, and if we know them well, then we can use that mechanism with more confidence. So, let’s quickly recap what we have learned (from this and from the previous article):
thisrefers to the global object in the following cases:
- in the outermost context, outside of any function block
- in functions that are not methods of objects
- in functions that are not object constructors
- When a function is called as a property on a parent object,
thisrefers to the parent object.
- When a function is called using
call()or
apply(), or
bind(),
thisrefers to the first argument passed to these methods. If the first argument is
nullor not an object,
thisrefers to the global object.
- When a function is called with the
newoperator,
thisrefers to the newly created object.
- When an arrow function (introduced in ECMAScript 6) is used,
thisrelies on lexical scope and refers to the parent object.
Knowing these straight and simple rules, we can easily predict what
this will point to, and if it’s not what we want, we know which methods we can use to fix it.
Summary
JavaScript’s
this keyword is a tricky concept to master, but with enough practice, master it you can. I hope that this article and my previous article, serve as good basis for your understanding and prove to be a valuable reference the next time
this is causing you headaches.
Ivaylo Gerchev is a self-taught web developer/designer. He loves to play with HTML, CSS, jQuery, PHP, and WordPress, as well as Photoshop and Illustrator. Ivaylo's motto is "Minimum effort for maximum effect!"
