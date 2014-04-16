Lukas is a freelance web and mobile developer based in Manchester in the North of England. He's been developing in PHP since moving away from those early days in web development of using all manner of tools such as Java Server Pages, classic ASP and XML data islands, along with JavaScript - back when it really was JavaScript and Netscape ruled the roost. When he's not developing websites and mobile applications and complaining that this was all fields, Lukas likes to cook all manner of World foods.
How to Build a File Upload Form with Express and DropzoneJS
Lukas White takes an in-depth look at DropzoneJS — an extremely configurable JavaScript library that takes that makes dealing with file uploads fun again.
Build a JavaScript Command Line Interface (CLI) with Node.js
Lukas White and James Hibbard show how to create a simple command-line app that interacts with the GitHub API to initialize Git repositories.
How to Build a Class Booking System with Acuity Scheduling
Lukas White shows you how to build a class booking system for a Thai cookery class using Acuity Scheduling's API and Lumen.
Logging Errors in Client-Side Applications
Lukas White walks through the various options for logging errors in the browser and solutions for persisting error data to the server for reporting.
How to Modernize a Booking System with Acuity Scheduling
Lukas White shows you how to bring a driving instructor's booking system into the 21st century using the Acuity Scheduling API.
Getting Started with Web Application Monitoring
Lukas White provides an introduction to the art and science of web app monitoring, and explains how Monitis can help you monitor smarter.
OCR in PHP: Read Text from Images with Tesseract
OCR in PHP is possible! Lukas White builds a simple Silex app into which a user can upload an image, and get the text from image accurately extracted.
Build a Face Detection App Using Node.js and OpenCV
In this tutorial Lukas White demonstrates how to implement face detection in a Node/express app — similar functionality to Facebook's photo tagging feature.
Building a User Avatar Component With Node.js & TransloadIt
Lukas White demonstrates how to build a user avatar component using TransloadIt to process and manipulate the images, before uploading them to Amazon S3.
Getting Started with TransloadIt – Key Concepts
Lukas White examines the benefits of using a 3rd party service for image handling, before honing in on TransloadIt and explaining some of its key concepts.
Testing APIs with RAML
RAML, the RESTful API Modeling Language, can be used for much more than documentation. In this post, Lukas White shows you how to use it to auto-test APIs.
RAML, the RESTful API Modeling Language
Lukas White explains RAML, the RESTful API Modeling Language, which you can use to scaffold, test, mock and document your API endpoints.
3 Ways to Implement Embeddable Custom Badges
You know those custom badges, like number of retweets or likes, or someone's StackOverflow score? Here's Lukas White's three ways to make them with PHP!
Writing API Documentation with Slate
Lukas White introduces Slate - a Markdown way of writing your API documentation - and shows you how to publish it to Github pages for free hosting
Geospatial Search with SOLR and Solarium
In this article, we'll talk about another part of SOLR which warrants its own discussion;Geospatial search. In geospatial applications we often talk about “points”; i.e., a specific geographical location.
Building an Internationalized Blog with FigDice
FigDice is a slightly different templating engine for PHP. See how you can use it to make an internationalized blog in Lukas White's post.
Getting Started with FigDice
FigDice is a slightly different templating engine for PHP. See how it stands out in the sea of clones in Lukas White's introduction.
Private Composer Packages with Gemfury
Gemfury is a PaaS solution for private Composer packages (among other things). Lukas White guides you through building and hosting your own package!
Sending Email Using Node.js
This article explains how to send email using Node.js.
Working with Phone Numbers in JavaScript
This article explores the pitfalls associated with working with phone numbers. It also shows some common ways of overcoming these pitfalls.
A Closer Look at Piwik: A Google Analytics Alternative
Lukas White takes a close look at the features and drawbacks of using Piwik, the self-hosted, feature-rich, Google Analytics alternative.
Using Solarium with SOLR for Search – Advanced
Lukas White wraps up the SOLR series, configuring SOLR and Solarium from scratch and explaining how they work in-depth
Using Solarium with SOLR for Search – Implementation
This is the third article in a four-part series on using Solarium, in conjunction with Apache’s SOLR search implementation.
Using Solarium with SOLR for Search – Solarium and GUI
This is the second article in a four part series on using Solarium, in conjunction with Apache’s SOLR search implementation.
Using Solarium with SOLR for Search – Setup
Lukas White begins a SOLR series, configuring SOLR and Solarium from scratch and explaining how they work in-depth
Introduction to Kirby CMS
Lukas White introduces the readers to Kirby - a file based no-database CMS that's dead easy to set up and use
Using JSON Web Tokens with Node.js
This article explains the concept of JSON Web Tokens, or JWTs. The article covers how JWTs are used to authenticate API requests.
Database Versioning with Ladder Migrations
Lukas White introduces you to Ladder - a database versioning tool which lets you version control your database changes through migration files
A Review of the Brackets Editor
This article provides a brief introduction to the Brackets editor. It explains some of the features of Brackets including it's ability to be extended.
Getting Started with PHP Underscore
Lukas White introduces the readers to the PHP Underscore library - a PHP port of the popular JavaScript "utility belt"