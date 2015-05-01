Revealing the Inner Workings of JavaScript’s “this” Keyword

To know a programming language doesn’t mean that you understand it or are using it properly. It’s the same with JavaScript. Although it’s an easy language to learn, there are many pitfalls for novices, and even for seasoned programmers.

One thing that confuses inexperienced developers is how the this keyword works. Put simply, this is a referencing alias—it’s just knowing what exactly it references, that is the tricky part.

This article aims to dispel the confusion and offer an insight into the inner workings of the this keyword.

So, What is this Anyway?

In a nutshell, this is a special identifier keyword—automatically defined in the scope of every function—pointing to the “owner” of the function being executed. But, to fully grasp its tricky nature, we need to answer two key questions:

How is this Created?

Each time a JavaScript function is invoked, a new object is created containing information about which parameters were passed, how the function was invoked, where the function was called from, and so on. One of the main properties of that object is the this reference, which is automatically bound to the object of which the function is a method.

Note: for the curious, this is detailed in §10.4.3 of the ECMAScript Language Specification and the sections which that links to.

var car = { brand: "Nissan", getBrand: function(){ console.log(this.brand); } }; car.getBrand(); // output: Nissan

JS Bin



In this example this , used in this.brand , is a reference to the car object. So, this.brand is the same as car.brand .

What Does this Refer to?

The value of this , passed to all functions, is based on the context in which the function is called at run-time. The scope of this isn’t concerned with how and where functions are declared, but rather where they are called from (i.e. the context).

Every line of JavaScript code is run in an execution context. The object that this refers to is redefined every time a new execution context is entered and remains fixed until it’s shifted to a different context. To find the execution context (and this binding) we need to find the call-site—the location in the code where a function is called from (not where it’s declared).

Let’s demonstrate this in the following example:

var brand = 'Nissan'; var myCar = {brand: 'Honda'}; var getBrand = function() { console.log(this.brand); }; myCar.getBrand = getBrand; myCar.getBrand(); // output: Honda getBrand(); // output: Nissan

JS Bin



Even though both myCar.getBrand() and getBrand() point to one and the same function, the value of this is different because it’s based on the context in which getBrand() is being called.

As we already know, within a function, this is bound to the object of which the function is a method. In the first function call, the object is myCar , while in the second, the object is window ( getBrand() is the same as window.getBrand() ). So, a different context yields different a result.

Invocation Contexts

Now, let’s look at what this points to when it’s put into different contexts.

Global Scope

All JavaScript runtimes have a unique object called the global object. In browsers, the global object is the window object. In Node.js, it’s called the global object.

In the global execution context (outside of any function), this refers to the global object, whether in strict mode or not.

Local Scope

Inside of a function, the value of this depends on how the function is called. There are three main variations:

this Used in a Simple Function Call

The first variation is a standalone function invocation where we call a function directly.

function simpleCall(){ console.log(this); } simpleCall(); // output: the Window object

In this case, the value of this is not set by the call. Since the code is not running in strict mode, the value of this must always be an object so it defaults to the global object.

In strict mode, the value of this remains at whatever it’s set to when entering the execution context. If it’s not defined, it remains undefined, as we can see in the following example:

function simpleCall(){ "use strict"; console.log(this); } simpleCall(); // output: undefined

this Used in an Object’s Method

We can store a function in a property of an object, which turns it into a method that we can invoke via that object. When a function is called as a method of an object, its this value is set to the object the method is called on.

var message = { content: "I'm a JavaScript Ninja!", showContent: function() { console.log(this.content); } }; message.showContent(); // output: I'm a JavaScript Ninja!

JS Bin



Here, showContent() is a method of the message object, and thus this.content is equal to message.content .

this Used in Constructor Functions

We can invoke a function via the new operator. In this case the function becomes a constructor—a factory for objects. Unlike the simple function calls and method calls discussed above, a constructor call passes a brand new object as the value of this , and implicitly returns the new object as its result.

When a function is used as a constructor (with the new keyword), its this value is bound to the newly constructed object. If we miss the new keyword, then it will be a regular function and this will point to the window object.

function Message(content){ this.content = content; this.showContent = function(){ console.log(this.content); }; } var message = new Message("I'm JavaScript Ninja!"); message.showContent(); // output: I'm JavaScript Ninja!

JS Bin



In the above example, we have a constructor function named Message() . By using the new operator we create a brand new object named message . We also pass the constructor function a string, which it sets as the content property of our new object. In last line of code we see that this string is successfully output, because this is pointing to the newly created object, and not to the constructor function itself.

How this Can Be Successfully Manipulated

In this section, we’ll examine some built-in mechanisms for controlling the behavior of this .

In JavaScript, all functions are objects, and therefore they can have methods. Two of these methods, which all functions have, are apply() and call(). We can use these methods to change the context to whatever we need and thus, explicitly set the value of this .

The apply() method takes two arguments: an object to set this to, and an (optional) array of arguments to pass to the function.

The call() method works exactly the same as apply() , but we pass the arguments individually rather than in an array.

Let’s see it in action:

function warrior(speed, strength){ console.log( "Warrior: " + this.kind + ", weapon: " + this.weapon + ", speed: " + speed + ", strength: " + strength ); } var warrior1 = { kind: "ninja", weapon: "shuriken" }; var warrior2 = { kind: "samurai", weapon: "katana" }; warrior.call(warrior1, 9, 5); // output: Warrior: ninja, weapon: shuriken, speed: 9, strength: 5 warrior.apply(warrior2, [6, 10]); // output: Warrior: samurai, weapon: katana, speed: 6, strength: 10

JS Bin



Here, we have a factory function warrior() , which is used to create different types of warriors by using different warrior objects. So, in that factory function, this will point to the different objects we pass in using call() and/or apply() .

In the first function call, we use the call() method to set this to the warrior1 object, and pass the other arguments we need, separated by commas. In the second function call, we do almost the same, but this time we pass in the warrior2 object and the necessary arguments are put in an array.

Besides apply() and call() ECMAScript 5 added the bind() method, which also allows us to set which specific object will be bound to this when a function or method is invoked. Let’s consider the following example:

function warrior(kind){ console.log( "Warrior: " + kind + ". Favorite weapon: " + this.weapon + ". Main mission: " + this.mission ); } var attributes = { weapon: "shuriken", mission: "espionage" }; var ninja = warrior.bind(attributes, "ninja"); ninja(); // output: Warrior: ninja. Favorite weapon: shuriken. Main mission: espionage

JS Bin



In this example, the bind() method is used in similar way, but unlike the call() and apply() methods, warrior.bind() creates a new function (with the same body and scope as warrior() ) rather than modifying the original warrior() function. The new function behaves just like the old one, but with its receiver bound to the attributes object, while the old one remains unchanged.

Summary