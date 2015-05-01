Revealing the Inner Workings of JavaScript’s “this” Keyword
JavaScript
To know a programming language doesn’t mean that you understand it or are using it properly. It’s the same with JavaScript. Although it’s an easy language to learn, there are many pitfalls for novices, and even for seasoned programmers.
One thing that confuses inexperienced developers is how the
this keyword works. Put simply,
this is a referencing alias—it’s just knowing what exactly it references, that is the tricky part.
This article aims to dispel the confusion and offer an insight into the inner workings of the
this keyword.
So, What is
this Anyway?
In a nutshell,
this is a special identifier keyword—automatically defined in the scope of every function—pointing to the “owner” of the function being executed. But, to fully grasp its tricky nature, we need to answer two key questions:
How is
this Created?
Each time a JavaScript function is invoked, a new object is created containing information about which parameters were passed, how the function was invoked, where the function was called from, and so on. One of the main properties of that object is the
this reference, which is automatically bound to the object of which the function is a method.
Note: for the curious, this is detailed in §10.4.3 of the ECMAScript Language Specification and the sections which that links to.
var car = {
brand: "Nissan",
getBrand: function(){
console.log(this.brand);
}
};
car.getBrand();
// output: Nissan
In this example
this, used in
this.brand, is a reference to the
car object. So,
this.brand is the same as
car.brand.
What Does
this Refer to?
The value of
this, passed to all functions, is based on the context in which the function is called at run-time. The scope of
this isn’t concerned with how and where functions are declared, but rather where they are called from (i.e. the context).
Every line of JavaScript code is run in an execution context. The object that
this refers to is redefined every time a new execution context is entered and remains fixed until it’s shifted to a different context. To find the execution context (and
this binding) we need to find the call-site—the location in the code where a function is called from (not where it’s declared).
Let’s demonstrate this in the following example:
var brand = 'Nissan';
var myCar = {brand: 'Honda'};
var getBrand = function() {
console.log(this.brand);
};
myCar.getBrand = getBrand;
myCar.getBrand();
// output: Honda
getBrand();
// output: Nissan
Even though both
myCar.getBrand() and
getBrand() point to one and the same function, the value of
this is different because it’s based on the context in which
getBrand() is being called.
As we already know, within a function,
this is bound to the object of which the function is a method. In the first function call, the object is
myCar, while in the second, the object is
window (
getBrand() is the same as
window.getBrand()). So, a different context yields different a result.
Invocation Contexts
Now, let’s look at what
this points to when it’s put into different contexts.
Global Scope
All JavaScript runtimes have a unique object called the global object. In browsers, the global object is the
window object. In Node.js, it’s called the
global object.
In the global execution context (outside of any function),
this refers to the global object, whether in strict mode or not.
Local Scope
Inside of a function, the value of
this depends on how the function is called. There are three main variations:
this Used in a Simple Function Call
The first variation is a standalone function invocation where we call a function directly.
function simpleCall(){
console.log(this);
}
simpleCall();
// output: the Window object
In this case, the value of
this is not set by the call. Since the code is not running in strict mode, the value of
this must always be an object so it defaults to the global object.
In strict mode, the value of
this remains at whatever it’s set to when entering the execution context. If it’s not defined, it remains undefined, as we can see in the following example:
function simpleCall(){
"use strict";
console.log(this);
}
simpleCall();
// output: undefined
this Used in an Object’s Method
We can store a function in a property of an object, which turns it into a method that we can invoke via that object. When a function is called as a method of an object, its
this value is set to the object the method is called on.
var message = {
content: "I'm a JavaScript Ninja!",
showContent: function() {
console.log(this.content);
}
};
message.showContent(); // output: I'm a JavaScript Ninja!
Here,
showContent() is a method of the
message object, and thus
this.content is equal to
message.content.
this Used in Constructor Functions
We can invoke a function via the
new operator. In this case the function becomes a constructor—a factory for objects. Unlike the simple function calls and method calls discussed above, a constructor call passes a brand new object as the value of
this, and implicitly returns the new object as its result.
When a function is used as a constructor (with the
new keyword), its
this value is bound to the newly constructed object. If we miss the
new keyword, then it will be a regular function and
this will point to the
window object.
function Message(content){
this.content = content;
this.showContent = function(){
console.log(this.content);
};
}
var message = new Message("I'm JavaScript Ninja!");
message.showContent();
// output: I'm JavaScript Ninja!
In the above example, we have a constructor function named
Message(). By using the
new operator we create a brand new object named
message. We also pass the constructor function a string, which it sets as the
content property of our new object. In last line of code we see that this string is successfully output, because
this is pointing to the newly created object, and not to the constructor function itself.
How
this Can Be Successfully Manipulated
In this section, we’ll examine some built-in mechanisms for controlling the behavior of
this.
In JavaScript, all functions are objects, and therefore they can have methods. Two of these methods, which all functions have, are apply() and call(). We can use these methods to change the context to whatever we need and thus, explicitly set the value of
this.
The
apply() method takes two arguments: an object to set
this to, and an (optional) array of arguments to pass to the function.
The
call() method works exactly the same as
apply(), but we pass the arguments individually rather than in an array.
Let’s see it in action:
function warrior(speed, strength){
console.log(
"Warrior: " + this.kind +
", weapon: " + this.weapon +
", speed: " + speed +
", strength: " + strength
);
}
var warrior1 = {
kind: "ninja",
weapon: "shuriken"
};
var warrior2 = {
kind: "samurai",
weapon: "katana"
};
warrior.call(warrior1, 9, 5);
// output: Warrior: ninja, weapon: shuriken, speed: 9, strength: 5
warrior.apply(warrior2, [6, 10]);
// output: Warrior: samurai, weapon: katana, speed: 6, strength: 10
Here, we have a factory function
warrior(), which is used to create different types of warriors by using different warrior objects. So, in that factory function,
this will point to the different objects we pass in using
call() and/or
apply().
In the first function call, we use the
call() method to set
this to the
warrior1 object, and pass the other arguments we need, separated by commas. In the second function call, we do almost the same, but this time we pass in the
warrior2 object and the necessary arguments are put in an array.
Besides
apply() and
call() ECMAScript 5 added the bind() method, which also allows us to set which specific object will be bound to
this when a function or method is invoked. Let’s consider the following example:
function warrior(kind){
console.log(
"Warrior: " + kind +
". Favorite weapon: " + this.weapon +
". Main mission: " + this.mission
);
}
var attributes = {
weapon: "shuriken",
mission: "espionage"
};
var ninja = warrior.bind(attributes, "ninja");
ninja();
// output: Warrior: ninja. Favorite weapon: shuriken. Main mission: espionage
In this example, the
bind() method is used in similar way, but unlike the
call() and
apply() methods,
warrior.bind() creates a new function (with the same body and scope as
warrior()) rather than modifying the original
warrior() function. The new function behaves just like the old one, but with its receiver bound to the
attributes object, while the old one remains unchanged.
Summary
So, that’s it. This is almost everything you need to know about the
this keyword in order to use it properly and with more confidence. Of course, there are some tricky parts and some common issues which you may face up along the way. These will be explored in an upcoming article, so stay tuned.
Ivaylo Gerchev is a self-taught web developer/designer. He loves to play with HTML, CSS, jQuery, PHP, and WordPress, as well as Photoshop and Illustrator. Ivaylo's motto is "Minimum effort for maximum effect!"
