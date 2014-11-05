Getting Started with Medoo – Examples of Use
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta introduces Medoo, a small database abstraction library that aims to make your database related codebase lighter.
By Daniel Sipos,
Drupal 7 can become even more "kitchen sink" if you spice it up with some AngularJS magic. Danny Sipos will show you how in this tutorial!
By Lukas White,
Lukas White introduces Slate - a Markdown way of writing your API documentation - and shows you how to publish it to Github pages for free hosting
By Chris Ward,
Ever wanted to add CRM functionality to your Drupal app? Here are 7 of the sanest options to do so, as compiled by Chris Ward.
By Nicolas Scolari,
Nicolas Scolari demonstrates a well known Traits example on Doctrine entities, showing you they're nothing to be afraid of.
By Peter Nijssen,
Peter Nijssen installs CSSLint, JSHint and Task Scanner into Jenkins, helping you automate the scanning of your PHP project even further.
By Arno Slatius,
Arno Slatius read Mark Safronov's book: Web Application Development with Yii 2 and PHP. Here's an interview with the author on Yii's pros and cons!
By Peter Nijssen,
Peter Nijssen will run you through the data that Jenkins can return after building and scanning your project, explaining every aspect.
By Bruno Skvorc,
While not exactly good practice, it's good to know desktop apps can be built with PHP. Bruno Škvorc lists three popular ways to do it.
By Peter Nijssen,
Learn how to configure, clone and build a PHP project with Jenkins in this step by step tutorial by Peter Nijssen
By Peter Nijssen,
Peter Nijssen guides you through installing and securing Jenkins, preparing ground for implementing it with a PHP project in part 2. Code quality FTW!
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie builds a blogging theme for OctoberCMS in this step by step tutorial. Laravel powered blogging in a jiffy!
By Bruno Skvorc,
No one can find the time to keep up with everything they're interested in - this monthly post is here to help with that! Catch up now!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Škvorc goes through the step by step procedure of adding TitleCapitalization functionality to his favorite open source MD editor: StackEdit
By Lukas White,
In this article, we'll talk about another part of SOLR which warrants its own discussion;Geospatial search. In geospatial applications we often talk about “points”; i.e., a specific geographical location.
By Lukas White,
FigDice is a slightly different templating engine for PHP. See how you can use it to make an internationalized blog in Lukas White's post.
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie will build a Google Analytics plugin for OctoberCMS from scratch to show you how simple it is. Get started today!
By Lukas White,
FigDice is a slightly different templating engine for PHP. See how it stands out in the sea of clones in Lukas White's introduction.
By Mladen Martincevic,
Flask is a microframework for Python, the opposite of the giant that is Django. It makes it super easy to get started with Python. See how in this tutorial!
By Arno Slatius,
Arno Slatius explains Yii 2.0's ActiveRecord, listing the features, novelties, upgrades and usage examples.
By Nick Salloum,
OctoberCMS is a Laravel-based CMS that aims to make content management simple and user friendly. Nick explains how dead easy it is to get started with it!
By Moshe Teutsch,
In part 2, Moshe wraps up the MVC quiz app by implementing models, mappers, controllers and views, in a SOLID manner.
By Matthew Beaumont,
Matthew Beaumont explains transparent redirects by means of Braintree - the service that helps get rid of PCI compliance when dealing with payments online
By Moshe Teutsch,
In part 1 of this series on building a SOLID MVC quiz app with Slim, Moshe Teutsch bootstraps and explains the project.
By Adedayo Adeniyi,
Joomla has received many, many updates over the years, and the most recent versions are better than ever. Read Adedayo's list of the most important changes!
By Lukas White,
Gemfury is a PaaS solution for private Composer packages (among other things). Lukas White guides you through building and hosting your own package!
By Alireza Rahmani Khalili,
Alireza Rahmani Khalili re-introduces FuelPHP by guiding your through the construction of a simple authentication application in just a few steps.
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie upgrades his previous demo application by extending the Google Analytics implementation with filters and charts from Highcharts.js
By Thien Tran Duy,
Thien Tran Duy explains how you can run multiple versions of PHP on one server actively, each with its own extensions environment.
By Nicolas Scolari,
Nicolas Scolari will explain how to get started with Symfony2 Route Annotations for routing in your controllers rather than using YML config files.